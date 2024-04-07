GolfGambit, a mini-golf game with a twist

GolfGambit Header Image GolfGambit Logo GolfGambit Screenshot

UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GolfGambit is an electrifying mini-golf experience with a twist, players have to strategize and set traps before each round to gain the upper hand or throw off their opponents. Players will need to get ready to unleash chaos on the green with GolfGambit.

Traps

Players can choose from a vast array of over 40 traps, each offering its own unique twist. Whether they are tipping the scales in the player's favor or throwing a wrench into their opponent's plans, they’ll need to prepare for chaos on the course.

Up to 8 players

Players can gather up to 7 friends and dive into the madness together, or hone their skills solo. With each player adding their own flavor of chaos, every round promises excitement and laughter.

Traditional Mini-Golf

For purists who prefer a more traditional approach, simply toggle off the traps and then players can enjoy a classic game of mini-golf with their friends. It's the perfect way for players to showcase their skills and relive the timeless joy of sinking that perfect putt.

Multiple Maps & Courses

Players can explore a variety of meticulously crafted maps, each offering multiple courses to conquer. Whether they prefer a quick 9-hole jaunt or a full 18-hole marathon, there's a challenge awaiting every golfer.

Options Galore

Players can customize their experience to perfection with a plethora of options at their fingertips. Adjust the time limits, set maximum stroke limits, or even disable traps entirely. Whatever their preference, GolfGambit ensures that the player can custom tailor the game to their liking.

