Ukraine: EU-supported project helps to adapt buildings for IDPs

Two buildings formerly used for administrative and educational purposes in Kovel, a city in Volyn region of northwestern Ukraine, have been repurposed into housing for internally displaced Ukrainians as part of an EU-funded project.

The initiative was part of the €19 million ‘EU Support for urgent housing needs for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine’ action, funded by the European Union and managed by Nefco.

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kovel, which has a population of around 68,000, has welcomed some 4,500 IDPs from the war-torn regions in the east and south of the country.

The two refurbished buildings underwent a major overhaul, converting them into energy-efficient housing for IDPs with a budget of €1.86 million. An additional mansard floor was added to the two-storey administrative building, resulting in the creation of 18 one-room apartments. Similarly, the one-storey educational and maintenance building was rebuilt into a two-floor structure that now houses six one-room apartments.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, said the project “offered a sense of stability and support to Ukrainians who have fled to Kovel, helping them rebuild their lives in a safer environment.”

The reconstruction was carried out in accordance with the latest construction practices and energy efficiency standards.

