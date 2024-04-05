Join Europe Day celebration on 11 May in Tbilisi

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites everyone to take part in the Europe Day celebration planned for 11 May, at Expo Georgia in Tbilisi.

Europe Day, celebrated annually on 9 May, commemorates the 1950 Declaration of Robert Schuman, then French Foreign Minister, which marked the inception of what is now recognised as the European Union (EU). Europe Day has been celebrated in Georgia for many years.

This year, visitors will be able to engage in various activities, quizzes, prizes, traditional cuisines and captivating cultural performances.

They will have an opportunity to explore the rich cultures and traditions of EU Member States, learn about the European Investment Bank, the EU Monitoring Mission, and the EU’s work in Georgia through the projects that benefit Georgian citizens and communities.

The festivities will also include a puppet show ‘Luna and the Planet of Fireflies’, arts and crafts fair, and ‘Unique Georgian Taste’ market, presenting products from local farmers.

Europe Day will also provide an opportunity to engage in discussions on EU values, culture, environment, and many more.

The Official Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 11.30 am.

