Stratitude/ AMIN South Africa transforms real estate marketing and takes silver at NewGen Awards
In a fiercely competitive South African real estate industry, the award is well deserved, considering the campaign behind the entry.
The campaign has impacted our business by unifying our teams locally and abroad to drive one brand promise. This is no small feat but partnering with Stratitude has made that all possible.”JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking home silver in the “Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency” category, Stratitude/ AMIN South Africa bagged a well deserved win, considering the campaign behind the entry.
— Berry Everitt, CEO Chas Everitt International Property Group
In a fiercely competitive South African real estate industry, Chas Everitt wanted a campaign that would set them apart in a crowded marketplace. The brand campaign that delivered on this brief not only made Chas Everitt stand out head and shoulders above other industry players but also resulted in a New Generation Digital and Social Media award win for Stratitude, the realtor's marketing agency.
“Creatively we had to consider how to position them in a saturated industry landscape, with the market’s focus on transactional marketing, and a lack of emphasis on brand building. Our mission was clear: develop a campaign that would strike an emotional chord with the audience while firmly establishing the Chas Everitt brand,” says Sylvia Zanetti, Lead Strategist and MD of Stratitude.
At the core of the Chas Everitt GO brand campaign lies a powerful and emotionally resonant creative concept – the recognition that purchasing a home transcends a mere transaction; it’s a profound journey of individuals realising their dreams.
“This concept perfectly aligned with our positioning as the real estate company that not only comprehends the significance of the life-changing decision made when purchasing a property but also reinforced our commitment to being a trusted guide for our customers throughout the transformative process,” says Berry Everitt, CEO of Chas Everitt International property group.
The approach humanised the real estate experience, going beyond property and finances to explore the aspirations, desires and dreams of people. The campaign, which was predominantly digitally focused, underpinned the fact that Chas Everitt understands that a home is not merely a structure; it’s the canvas upon which individuals paint their life stories. “By spotlighting this human element, we differentiated Chas Everitt in an industry often perceived as purely transactional,” says Zanetti.
The campaign was rolled out across all digital platforms, with content crafted to convey the concept on a national as well as regional and branch level, which made this campaign a perfect entry in the “innovative” category.
“We worked closely with the Chas Everitt national brand team but then took a deep dive into creating tailored campaigns for offices on a local level – thereby taking a brand campaign and making it relevant to local buyers and sellers.
“Also central to the campaign concept is empowerment. We convey that Chas Everitt is more than a real estate agency; it’s a partner in making dreams come true. Whether clients are transitioning to a new neighbourhood, a different province or relocating internationally, Chas Everitt stands by them every step of the way. We amplify the message that we don’t just sell properties; we facilitate life-changing decisions,” continues Zanetti.
“The campaign has impacted our business by unifying our teams across the country and internationally to drive one brand promise across all our digital platforms. This is no small feat but partnering with Stratitude has made that all possible,” says Everitt.
The Chas Everitt GO brand campaign redefines real estate marketing, forging deep emotional connections with the audience and solidifying Chas Everitt as the ultimate guide in the pursuit of dreams.
Sylvia Zanetti
Stratitude
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube