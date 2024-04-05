skillsgapp Founders, Jenkins and Zwolinski, Pioneering the Future of Career Education With Innovative Gaming Solutions

skillsgapp Founders Interview with AI Time Journal

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an engaging interview with AI Time Journal, Cynthia Jenkins, CMO, and Tina Zwolinski, CEO of skillsgapp, shared their visionary approach to combining gaming with career education. Their insights shed light on a unique solution to the skills gap, focusing on sectors like advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and cybersecurity.

During the interview, Zwolinski reflected on the personal experiences that led to skillsgapp's inception, stating, "Our journey began from a personal challenge, evolving into a mission to revolutionize career awareness through gaming." She detailed how skillsgapp leverages the universal appeal of gaming to engage Gen Z in exploring in-demand careers, thereby addressing the critical skills gap.

Their approach is a beacon of innovation in the field of career education, emphasizing the importance of meeting young individuals where they spend their time—on mobile devices. By harnessing the power of gaming, skillsgapp provides an immersive and interactive platform for career exploration and skill development.

Furthermore, Jenkins elaborated on the integration of AI and machine learning to personalize the gaming experience, ensuring that it adapts to the individual interests and abilities of each user. This customization enhances the educational value of the games, making skillsgapp a pioneer in the field of career-oriented gaming.

About AI Time Journal

AI Time Journal explores the intersection of artificial intelligence and exponential technologies, highlighting their potential to enrich lives, businesses, and societies. Our audience includes professionals seeking career advancement, business growth, health improvement, and those looking to simplify and enhance educational systems or understand the impact of exponential technologies.

