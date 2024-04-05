Promo Direct Sets New Industry Standards with Lowest Prices on Brand Name Products

Promo Direct - Lowest Price on Brand Name Products

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henderson, Nevada: Promo Direct, #1 Rated Promotional Products Store, has announced a new industry-first initiative to offer the lowest prices on brand name products. This initiative is a part of Promo Direct's commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes through top-quality promotional items at the most competitive market rates.

Included in this offer are products from renowned brands such as Carhartt, Eddie Bauer, OGIO, Port Authority, Koozie, BOSE, BIC, Nike, Puma, PopSockets, Wilson, and many others. To access these products, shoppers can visit the Promo Direct website and click on All Categories, the Shop By Brands Quick Link. They will be taken to a new page of different brand names. The shopper can click any brand of their choice to continue with their shopping.

Brand name gifts typically not only convey gratitude but also serve as constant reminders of the advertiser's brand and values. Beyond the initial exchange, these gifts can foster a sense of loyalty and goodwill, contributing to long-term relationships and positive brand associations. From celebrating milestones to expressing gratitude for continued support, brand name products given as gifts provide a versatile and memorable way to connect with recipients and make a lasting impression.

Dave Sarro, CEO & President, Promo Direct: "We are thrilled to announce our latest initiative aimed at revolutionizing the promotional products industry. At Promo Direct, we pride ourselves on providing unparalleled value to customers. Our commitment to offering branded promotional products at the industry's lowest prices underscores this dedication. By partnering with renowned brands and streamlining our operations, we are able to pass on substantial savings to our clients while maintaining the highest standards of quality."

About Promo Direct:

Promo Direct was founded in 1991 by entrepreneur Dave Sarro. The company offers a range of customizable merchandise to suit every promotional need. The company has a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, delivering exceptional value and service to clients of all sizes.