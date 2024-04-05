Submit Release
KopenTech Achieves Milestone with Successful SOC 2 Type II Audit Certification

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KopenTech LLC (“KopenTech”), a leading electronic trading and analytics platform for structured products, has successfully completed the rigorous System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit.

The SOC 2 Type II audit, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a comprehensive evaluation that assesses an organization's information security practices against stringent criteria. These criteria cover essential trust services categories such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Achieving a SOC 2 Type II certification signals to clients and partners alike that KopenTech is dedicated to safeguarding data with robust, reliable controls that meet the complexities of the digital age. The audit was conducted by Sensiba LLP (“Sensiba”), a leading audit firm.

KopenTech’s systems and controls were thoroughly examined during the audit, verifying that the design and implementation of its specified controls not only meet the relevant trust services categories but also operate effectively over time. Notably, KopenTech’s SOC 2 Type II report concluded without any exceptions, earning a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.

“This certification is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to security and operational integrity,” said Anna Gryb, Head of Product at KopenTech. “In a world where data breaches are all too common, we want our clients to feel confident that we are going above and beyond to protect their interests.”

About KopenTech

KopenTech is a Los Angeles based financial technology company. KopenTech’ s wholly-owned subsidiary, KopenTech Capital Markets LLC, is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and licensed by the SEC to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS). KopenTech offers a web-based platform for refinancing of CLO liabilities, electronic trading, primary market surveillance and analytics. With 60+ employees around the world, KopenTech is dedicated to making all aspects of CLO trading better, smarter, and faster. For more information visit KopenTech.com.

Media contact: media@kopentech.com


