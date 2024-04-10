Restaurantji Introduces a New Way to Find the Perfect Restaurant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurantji, a fast-growing dining guide and restaurant review platform, announces the launch of its mobile app, introducing a new way of finding your next favorite restaurant. The app took a page from online dating services. Users can 'swipe' through restaurant profiles, save their favorites, and easily find places near their frequent locations.
"Finding a good place to eat can definitely be a struggle," said Elijah Puzhakov, Project Manager at Restaurantji. "Our app makes exploring new restaurants super fun. It's like going on a bunch of little food dates until you find the one you really click with."
The new ‘restaurant Tinder’ feature allows users to swipe through restaurant profiles and saving favorites. The app also has an upgraded search engine, ways to customize your profile, and the ability to save frequent addresses like home, work or school. That way, you can easily find restaurants wherever you are.
Restaurant search results are based on an algorithm that takes ratings and reviews into account to ensure reliable and legit results. Restaurantji promises an easy and practical way to find restaurants in any area of the city, for any cuisine and budget. "Casual restaurant or upscale dining space - our app will help you find your flavor" Puzhakov stated.
The Restaurantji app is available now for free on iOS and Android. And it promises to be an excellent assistant for food lovers around the North America thanks to its updated features, an intuitive interface, and a unique approach to finding a restaurant.
About Restaurantji
Restaurantji is a dining guide and a user review platform with information on over 1 million restaurants across the United States and Canada. The platform has a collection of more than 1 million restaurant menus, thanks to its AI technology that accurately extracts menus from restaurant websites. Restaurantji offers a comprehensive dining guide for every major US city. Its ranking and sorting features, based on diner ratings and preferences, enable users to easily find the best-rated and most popular restaurants in any neighborhood. Restaurantji's goal is to help diners research and discover the best places to eat. Learn more at www.restaurantji.com.
Alex Bailey
"Finding a good place to eat can definitely be a struggle," said Elijah Puzhakov, Project Manager at Restaurantji. "Our app makes exploring new restaurants super fun. It's like going on a bunch of little food dates until you find the one you really click with."
The new ‘restaurant Tinder’ feature allows users to swipe through restaurant profiles and saving favorites. The app also has an upgraded search engine, ways to customize your profile, and the ability to save frequent addresses like home, work or school. That way, you can easily find restaurants wherever you are.
Restaurant search results are based on an algorithm that takes ratings and reviews into account to ensure reliable and legit results. Restaurantji promises an easy and practical way to find restaurants in any area of the city, for any cuisine and budget. "Casual restaurant or upscale dining space - our app will help you find your flavor" Puzhakov stated.
The Restaurantji app is available now for free on iOS and Android. And it promises to be an excellent assistant for food lovers around the North America thanks to its updated features, an intuitive interface, and a unique approach to finding a restaurant.
About Restaurantji
Restaurantji is a dining guide and a user review platform with information on over 1 million restaurants across the United States and Canada. The platform has a collection of more than 1 million restaurant menus, thanks to its AI technology that accurately extracts menus from restaurant websites. Restaurantji offers a comprehensive dining guide for every major US city. Its ranking and sorting features, based on diner ratings and preferences, enable users to easily find the best-rated and most popular restaurants in any neighborhood. Restaurantji's goal is to help diners research and discover the best places to eat. Learn more at www.restaurantji.com.
Alex Bailey
Restaurantji
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook