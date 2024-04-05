Nursery Story and Nimblechapps Join Forces to Revolutionize Nursery Management in India
This is about how the UK based nursery management software, a SaaS startup joined hands with Nimblechapps - a techfirm to start it's operations in India.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimblechapps, a leading technology solutions provider, and Nursery Story, a SaaS-based Nursery Management Software from the UK, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the management of nursery schools and daycares in India. Nursery Story, a pioneering startup, offers a unique platform that empowers nurseries to streamline their day-to-day operations while providing comprehensive insights into various aspects of their functioning, including child management and compliance requirements.
The collaboration between Nursery Story and Nimblechapps - a custom app development agency aims to bring about a digital transformation in Indian nursery schools and daycares. As part of this initiative, Nursery Story and Nimblechapps jointly showcased the Nursery Story software at the recent Education Leadership Summit & Awards Ahmedabad event. Peter Ledwidge, a key figure in Nursery Story, took the stage as the keynote speaker, presenting the innovative features of Nursery Story to a diverse audience of nursery owners and chains. Ledwidge highlighted the numerous benefits of transitioning nursery operations into the digital realm and elaborated on how Nursery Story can be a valuable asset in this journey.
During the event, Nursery Story achieved recognition by winning the 1st prize in the Outstanding Tech Solution Provider for Pre Schools 2024 category, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in nursery management solutions. Nimblechapps expresses pride in its association with Nursery Story and is enthusiastic about the collaborative efforts to improve nursery management practices in India.
Sheena Johnstone, Founder of Nursery Story said, “Nursery Story has been at the forefront of day to day nursery management and parent-teacher communication, and overall child growth process in the UK for quite a long time. We wanted to explore other horizons beyond the UK and we chose India as the next market to tap into as we felt that with the growing number of daycares and nurseries across the country, the opportunities would be huge and we want nurseries in India to use one of the leading nursery management software from the UK, to streamline their processes.”
Keval Padia, CEO of Nimblechapps, addressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, "It's a real issue that we are addressing - the majority of nurseries in India are yet to embrace digital solutions. Nursery Story represents a significant step towards the digital transformation of nursery operations, and Nimblechapps is proud to be associated with them. We are committed to assisting local nurseries in adopting the Nursery Story platform and providing technical support to facilitate their digital journey."
The partnership between Nimblechapps and Nursery Story signifies a commitment to innovation and excellence in nursery management, paving the way for a more efficient and technologically advanced future for nurseries in India.
Media Contact [ Nursery Story ]:
Sheena Johnstone
Founder
Nursery Story
Email: sheena@nurserystory.co.uk
Sheena Johnstone
Nursery Story Ltd
sheena@nurserystory.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube