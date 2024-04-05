European Peace Facility: EU adopts €41 million assistance measure in support of Moldova

On 4 April, the Council of the European Union adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova. It aims to enhance national security, stability, and resilience in the defence sector in the context of Russian full-scale war against Ukraine.

The measure is worth €41 million over a period of 40 months and will finance the provision of non-lethal equipment in the following areas: mobility, air surveillance, electronic warfare, and logistics equipment.

Building on previous EPF support, the assistance measure aims to allow the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova to enhance operational effectiveness, accelerate compliance with EU standards and interoperability, and thereby better protect civilians in crises and emergencies. It also aims to strengthen the Republic of Moldova’s capacities with respect to its participation in EU military Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations.

The measure was requested by the Republic of Moldova on 5 February 2023, and will complement other assistance measures adopted in May 2023, June 2022 and December 2021.

