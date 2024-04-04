OneTrust Partners with the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Institute

According to a new press release, OneTrust, a leader in trust intelligence solutions, has announced its partnership with the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Institute (RAII). The RAII is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing governance standards and certifications for AI systems, along with scalable solutions for practitioners. OneTrust’s decision to join RAII signifies its commitment to promoting trustworthy, safe, and fair artificial intelligence practices as AI adoption continues to surge across industries. OneTrust’s expertise in privacy management software, coupled with its recently introduced AI Governance solution, positions it as a valuable contributor to RAII’s mission.

With its AI governance solution, OneTrust aims to assist organizations in managing the risks associated with AI adoption comprehensively. This solution enables businesses to inventory, assess, and monitor the various risks linked to AI and machine learning processes. By providing visibility and control over data usage and associated risks, organizations can better align with regulatory requirements such as the EU AI Act and industry frameworks like the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and OECD Framework for Classification of AI Systems. This collaboration between OneTrust and RAII is expected to advance responsible AI practices and contribute to building trust in AI technologies.

The Responsible AI Institute collaborates with a diverse range of stakeholders, including corporations, NGOs, academic institutions, and government entities, to ensure that AI systems adhere to global best practices and regulatory standards. Through offerings such as readiness assessments, policy guidance, and compliance tracking, RAII supports its members in fostering responsible AI deployment. OneTrust’s partnership with RAII underscores its dedication to ethical and safe AI deployment, complementing its existing efforts to promote responsible AI practices through initiatives like the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) AI Governance Center and expert-led webinars.