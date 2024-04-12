News AI Startup Zette Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal, Closing Round On April 26
Zette breezes past Wefunder crowdfunding target, signaling growing demand for easy access to paywalled news.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zette—founded by Harvard graduate and former Twitter product manager Yehong Zhu—has surpassed $750,000 raised, exceeding its initial target on Wefunder. With their round closing on April 26, investors now have a limited window to secure their stake in Zette.
Pioneered by platforms like Wefunder, equity crowdfunding enables anyone to invest in startups for as little as $100. The resilience of crowdfunded startups are defying market expectations: 82% of crowdfunded startups survive within 5 years of launch, compared to only 50% of traditional startups.
Zette's unique approach to media access and its commitment to fair compensation for newsrooms have struck a chord with investors and users alike. Alongside its groundbreaking "Spotify for news" product, Zette is also pioneering a core AI product that aims to recommend, summarize, interact with, and contextualize news content.
"Zette reflects years of AI expertise and a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape," says Zhu. "Our team comprises talents from prestigious institutions like Harvard, MIT, and the Quebec AI Institute. Together we're revolutionizing news consumption while ensuring a sustainable future for quality journalism."
Already Zette has gained significant traction, with 50,000 readers onboard and partnerships with 110 publishers, including industry leaders like Forbes and New Scientist. The success of their crowdfunding round highlights the growing demand for easy access to paywalled news.
With Zette’s campaign closing on April 26, visit zette.ai/invest now to secure your shares before they’re gone.
Sarah Lynch
Zette
sarah@zette.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram