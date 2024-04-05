Celebrating Diversity and Empowerment: Nitu Shukla Crowned Miss India Universe USA 2024

miss india universe miss india USA

"Miss World: Celebrating Women's Talent, Style, and Impact"

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitu Shukla, a seasoned professional with a background as a former AVP in finance and the current CEO of Miss India Universe USA Finds Pageants, has been crowned as Miss India Universe USA 2024. Her journey from corporate leadership to the pinnacle of pageantry highlights the diverse paths individuals can pursue.

Having previously earned titles such as Ms. Bharat Fashionista 2021, Nitu has found a new platform for empowerment through pageantry. Her accolades also include the Influential Women Empowerment award, recognizing her philanthropic endeavors and commitment to making a positive impact.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Nitu has introduced an innovative approach with the inaugural Virtual & In-Person Miss India Universe USA Pageant. This initiative aims to showcase the diverse talents and meaningful contributions of women in society, elevating the Miss India Universe Beauty Pageant to new heights.

Nitu Shukla, in her role as CEO of Miss India Universe USA Pageants, is dedicated to fostering a community of support and empowerment among women. Join her at the upcoming Miss India Universe Beauty Pageant to experience the transformative power of this extraordinary event.

Embrace this evolving journey where resilience, talent, and empowerment converge. Let us continue to inspire and be inspired, building a legacy that reflects the strength and brilliance of empowered women.

Save the Date: NITU GLAM COUTURE - September 7th, 2024, Venue: HARD ROCK HOTEL NEW YORK.

“The true essence of being a Miss Universe lies in the ability to surpass personal accomplishments and strive for the betterment of humanity as a whole through selfless contributions and unwavering dedication, showcasing inner beauty, grace, and intelligence. She is someone who overcomes challenges and fears with a smile and helps other women overcome theirs, portraying strength and humility, and that's who I am.” - Nitu Shukla Miss India universe USA

Nitu Shukla, a woman of determination and resilience, has turned her personal challenges into sources of inspiration through the Miss India Universe USA Beauty Pageant. Overcoming obstacles with strength and grace, she has shattered stereotypes and achieved global recognition. On February 8th, 2024, Nitu proudly claimed the title of Miss India Universe USA, solidifying her leadership in a company based in Jacksonville, FL.

In addition to her pageantry successes, Nitu serves as a legislative ambassador for the American Cancer Society and supports various nonprofit organizations dedicated to combating cancer.

Nitu's dedication and hard work have been recognized and awarded with most Influential woman empowerment by Exclusive World of Records. Apart from being a hotel owner in FL, she has recently launched her clothing brand, Nitu Glam Couture. Her designs are set to debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2024. The Miss India Universe USA Beauty Pageant provides a significant platform for women of all ages to showcase their talents and receive well-deserved recognition. For more information visit our website: http://missindiauniverseusapageant.com/

About Nitu Shukla:

Nitu Shukla began her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16 by managing a series of Italian restaurants. Over time, she expanded her business ventures to include hotel ownership. Prior to her entrepreneurial pursuits, Nitu gained valuable experience as an AVP at a Fortune 500 financial firm. Her participation in the Miss India Universe USA Beauty Pageant reflects her ongoing commitment to motivating and empowering women globally.