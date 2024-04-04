2023 Philip L. Burton Memorial Scholarship Dinner

The Loren Miller Bar Association is a regional minority bar affiliate of the National Bar Association whose purpose is the advancement of the social and economic well-being of its largely African-American membership. The annual scholarship gala is an opportunity to meet this year's award winners, scholarship recipients, and statewide LMBA members. This event raises thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for new graduates of Washington law schools.

We are honored to share that DWT associate Darrah Hinton is nominated for the Social Justice award. Each year, during its annual Philip L. Burton Memorial Scholarship Dinner, the LMBA recognizes recipients of one of its six awards for their achievements and contributions within the legal community. The Social Justice award is "presented to a lawyer, non-lawyer, or law firm for outstanding cumulative efforts in challenging injustice and valuing diversity." Past award recipients include Jeffery Robinson, Mary Flowers, the WA Minority & Justice Commission, and LMBA Founder, Lembhard Howell.