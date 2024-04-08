Submit Release
AccuSourceHR Achieves C/TPA Accreditation

National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) awards C/TPA Accreditation

Accreditation is an important milestone for our organization”
— Dan Filby, CEO
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuSourceHR, Inc., a leading provider of screening solutions, including background checks, drug screening, employment verification and occupational health services led by CEO Dan Filby, is pleased to announce its achievement in receiving consortium/third-party administrator C/TPA accreditation, awarded by the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA).

C/TPAs are responsible for aiding regulated employers in managing random drug and alcohol testing, facilitating reasonable suspicion and post-accident screening, supporting mandatory reporting and audits, and administrating required occupational health screenings. Accreditation acknowledges AccuSourceHR meets or exceeds all standards for data security and compliance, process knowledge and documentation, quality assurance and accuracy, and employer/donor education and resources.

“Accreditation is an important milestone for our organization,” said Mr. Filby. “Our Drug Screening and Occupational Health department has always maintained solid practices and ensured our clients receive a high level of care. C/TPA accreditation affords further validity of our processes and standards, providing current and future clients additional piece of mind.”

“While many CRAs (consumer reporting agencies) offer drug and alcohol screening as service options, C/TPA accreditation is relatively unique among CRAs”, Mr. Filby added. “It affords our clients a distinct advantage in working with a single provider for both drug and background services as often accredited C/TPAs do not facilitate background checks.”

For more information on AccuSourceHR or C/TPA supported drug and occupation health screening services, contact marketing@accusourcehr.com.

About AccuSourceHR
AccuSourceHR, Inc. is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization’s human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehr.com

About NDASA
As the largest drug and alcohol screening industry association in the United States, NDASA’s mission is to advocate for safe and drug-free workplaces and communities through legislative advocacy, education, training and excellence in drug and alcohol screening services. ndasa.com

