XEN Welcomes Zahid Jethani as New CTO

Zahid Jethani, XEN CTO

Dynamic and proven technology leader to drive significant advancements for revolutionary loan management platform.

Zahid’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for XEN as we...redefine what is possible for commercial lenders and factors.” — Raffi Azadian, ChangeVentures

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XEN, the cloud-based loan management platform revolutionizing the commercial lending industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Zahid Jethani as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Zahid brings a distinguished track record in software development, engineering, and product development, having spearheaded significant innovations at leading fintech companies throughout his career. As Senior Director of Engineering at a $5 billion global electronic payments firm, Zahid drove major technological breakthroughs, catalyzing transformative improvements for businesses worldwide.

A Brown University alumnus and former rugby team captain, Zahid's dynamic leadership style and deep technical expertise are expected to drive significant technological advancements at XEN.

“Zahid’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for XEN as we intensify our commitment to enhancing our platform’s capabilities and showcasing how our technology will redefine what is possible for commercial lenders and factors. Zahid’s vision aligns perfectly with XEN’s ethos of forward-thinking and innovation, creating products that are not just functional but truly revolutionary,” said Raffi Azadian of ChangeVentures, XEN's lead investor.

"I am thrilled to join XEN and eager to demonstrate to commercial lenders and factors the transformative power of fintech integration in their operational capabilities,” said Jethani.

About XEN:

XEN stands at the forefront of innovation as a modern, robust, cloud-based loan management platform tailored for commercial lenders and factors. Offering a modular and configurable suite of solutions, XEN seamlessly integrates with legacy systems and securely connects to third-party data sources, automating processes and optimizing costs throughout the lending lifecycle. Backed by unparalleled engineering prowess, XEN delivers an integrated and remarkably efficient loan management solution.

xenplatforms.com