SindyXR Launches First Extended Reality (XR)-based Group Health Support System

First of its kind XR-based Integrated Telehealth, Virtual Reality & In Person Group Health Support System Now Available to Health Professionals & their Patients

With today’s launch, patients across all age groups and health conditions are now able to learn from, interact with and find support in each other while in the care of their healthcare professional.”
— Christopher M. Hill, Chairperson & CEO, SindyXR, Inc.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SindyXR, Inc., the Seamless Integrated Dynamics Company, announced the launch of the first Extended Reality (XR)-based Group Health Support System integrating Telehealth, Virtual Reality and In Person Support Group Services.

Christopher M. Hill, SindyXR Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer, commented on today’s launch:

“The healthcare services segment is a $9 Trillion marketplace, and the expansion of telehealth and innovative digital health services are the key drivers of further rapid growth. With today’s launch of the SindyXR Group Health Support System, patients across all age groups and health conditions are now able to learn from, interact with and find support in each other while in the care of their healthcare professional.”

Designed specifically for Extended Reality (XR), SindyXR’s Group Health Support System delivers a transformative experience for healthcare professionals and their patients that prioritizes group learning, interaction, and engagement. HIPAA compliant and reimbursable by insurance, SindyXR enables health professionals to finally bridge the gap in between patient visits, ensuring continuous care & improved outcomes.

“With SindyXR, healthcare professionals are now able to conduct fully immersive support groups for patients with similar conditions, across the full spectrum of life”, commented Charles Kirby, SindyXR Founder & CPO

About SindyXR:
SindyXR, the Seamless Integrated Dynamics Company, delivers a HIPAA-compliant, insurance reimbursable, transformative experience for healthcare professionals and their patients. SindyXR's Telehealth, Virtual Reality and In-Person Group Health Support System empowers health professionals to bridge the gap between appointments, ensuring continuous care, supportive engagement and overall better outcomes. For more information visit SindyXR at www.sindyxr.com.

Christopher M Hill
SindyXR, Inc.
christopher.hill@sindyxr.com
