Exer AI’s In-Clinic MSK Assessment App Meets Demand for Faster, More Accurate Scans of Acute and Chronic Conditions

Exer AI Releases Major Update to Exer Scan for iPad: Redefining In-Clinic Assessments in Healthcare
Anyone in a providers’ office can quickly use Exer Scan, which frees up time to focus on a better patient experience and personalizing care plans to each individual.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exer AI, the operating system for MSK 2.0, today released a new version of Exer Scan, a suite of AI-based evaluation modules that streamline patient intake, enhance diagnostic accuracy, increase inter-rater reliability, and inform care pathways. The in-clinic app enables practitioners across clinical specialities to gather objective data, both across populations and longitudinally for individual patients, allowing teams to move faster, make accurate referrals and effectively personalize care plans to every single patient.
— Zaw Thet, CEO of Exer AI
Exer Scan uses advanced computer vision technology to perform precise assessments that address a broad set of MSK-related conditions. The software application is designed to:
- Be used inside healthcare clinics by anyone on staff
- Run entirely on a tablet using the 2D camera
- Require no wearables or sensors be placed on the patient
- Work reliably in no- or low-wifi environments
- Be HIPAA compliant
- Sync with EHR / EMR systems easily
- Record no videos, ensuring patient privacy
"With this latest version of Exer Scan, our network of major health system partners can get the objective data and insights they need to make accurate referrals and consistent diagnoses," said Zaw Thet, Exer AI CEO and co-founder. "Many of the functional assessments that healthcare providers need in order to provide quality care take too long or require specialized training that is a hurdle due to staffing shortages. Anyone in a providers’ office can quickly use Exer Scan, which frees up time to focus on a better patient experience and personalizing care plans to each individual."
Exer collaborated with physicians and their teams to validate Exer Scan across orthopedics, pain/spine, senior care, neurology, and PM&R to produce the latest batch of functional assessments available to customers. These include:
- Sit-to-Stand
- Timed Up & Go (TUG)
- Gait Analysis (Speed and Function)
- Functional Reach Test
- Posture
- Balance (various tests)
- Range of Motion (all major joints)
- And more…
“As an interventional spine and pain medicine specialist, we want anyone showing signs of lumbar stenosis with neurogenic claudication to get the proper referral to a pain or spine clinic," said Ramana Naidu, MD, Interventional Pain Physician at MarinHealth Spine Institute & UCSF Health. "Exer Scan lets any primary care provider (PCP) quickly and easily screen for gait abnormalities to help confidently make the right referrals.”
Providers with Medicare, geriatric, and aging-at-home patient populations also benefit from validated functional outcome modules in Exer Scan. These are used to proactively monitor and identify fall risks inside of skilled nursing and senior living facilities. The platform’s objective, auditable data provides a much needed foundation for proactive fall prevention, higher resident engagement, and increased population-wide ambulation that powers measurable improvements in quality of life across communities.
About Exer AI:
Exer AI is the next-generation operating system for MSK and motion disorders. Using advanced AI and computer vision to deliver detailed diagnostics and treatment anywhere (clinic, home, telehealth), layered on top of existing clinical tools. Exer’s platform includes Exer Scan, Exer Health (patient take-home app), and Exer IQ (PROMs Surveys), all designed to improve outcomes, workflow efficiencies, and reimbursements with autonomous real-time AI on the edge that powers engaging hybrid patient experiences for forward-thinking healthcare organizations.
Exer Scan is available in the Apple App Store, with access limited to verified healthcare providers in the United States. Please contact Exer’s team for access: info@exer.ai.
