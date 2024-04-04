Argenti Appointed to Juneau DA

April 4, 2024

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Anna Argenti is the new Juneau District Attorney. She was appointed in March.

Anna Argenti

Argenti brings years of experience as a criminal prosecutor of violent crimes, sexual assaults, domestic violence, and vehicular homicide cases, in which she gained significant trial, appellate and motion practice experience.

“The Criminal Division is excited Anna has joined our team and confident Anna’s skills as a leader and a prosecutor will make her an exceptional asset to the Juneau and Sitka District Attorney Offices,” said Angie Kemp, Criminal Division Director.

She immigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan, one of the former republics of the Soviet Union, where she earned a master’s degree and worked as a college instructor. In 2002, Argenti arrived in Juneau and made it her home for 16 years. She moved in 2018 to accept a position with the State of North Dakota and returned this year.

“I am proud to be a law enforcement officer and to protect the Southeast communities,” said Juneau DA Argenti. “I strongly believe in people’s essential right to enjoy life and raise children in a safe and healthy environment.”

She graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2016. While in school, she clerked for the State of North Dakota, Division of Child Support. She credits the Retired Judge Patricia Collins who encouraged and supported her decision to become a lawyer.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.