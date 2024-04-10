Machine Learning Pioneer Gravity Jack Announces “InvestoBot”: Chatbot for Investors
InvestoBot is a first-of-its-kind tool aiming to change the landscape of investment due diligence and empower investors with unique insight into Gravity Jack.
In this investment environment it has been hard to get investor attention, so we decided to do something nobody has. At Gravity Jack, AI isn’t just a buzzword; it's a cornerstone of our innovation”SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InvestoBot is the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot specifically tailored to potential investors performing their due diligence. Gravity Jack, the United States longest-running augmented reality (AR) and computer vision company (19 employees, board includes Nolan Bushnell founder of Atari), developed the AI on the heels of announcing their upcoming video game WarTribe of Binyamin. InvestoBot is a revolutionary AI-powered data room that utilizes conversational AI technology to provide investors with an intuitive platform to ask questions and gain insights about investment in Gravity Jack and WarTribe of Binyamin.
— Luke Richey
"We believe that InvestoBot will redefine the way investors interact with potential opportunities," said Luke Richey, founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Gravity Jack. "Our goal is to provide investors with a seamless and informative experience on our raise, ultimately fostering greater confidence and trust in the investment process."
InvestoBot comes as Gravity Jack embarks on a $3.5 million bridge raise to fund their groundbreaking project, WarTribe of Binyamin, a mobile game that combines AR and AI to radically transform the gaming industry and make a profound impact on society. With InvestoBot, investors can engage in real-time conversations, ask questions, and receive detailed responses about the investment opportunity without scheduling a meeting, traveling, or carving out time in busy schedules.
"In this investment environment it has been hard to get investor attention, so we decided to do something nobody has. At Gravity Jack, AI isn’t just a buzzword; it's a cornerstone of our innovation," added Richey. "InvestoBot was so fun to make. We are proud to introduce the first data room as an AI, designed to streamline the investment process we are in now and empower our potential investors with unparalleled insights."
Not to be confused with VDRs (virtual data rooms), that serve as static repositories of documents and information, InvestoBot employs machine learning algorithms to provide investors with a dynamic and interactive “chatroom” style environment. InvestoBot makes the process of accessing and analyzing investment information more intuitive and efficient by using natural language processing, instead of requiring manual navigation like VDRs.
Gravity Jack's track record of innovation and expertise in AR, AI, and computer vision position them as leaders in the field. With InvestoBot, they continue to push the boundaries of technology, empowering investors and driving meaningful change in the investment landscape.
InvestoBot is live now and can be found at gravityjack.com/investobot, offering investors a glimpse into the future of investor due diligence.
Please note that InvestoBot is a tool for investors looking to perform their due diligence and is not related to general stocks or stock advice.
About Gravity Jack
Gravity Jack is the longest-running augmented reality (AR) company in the United States, founded in 2009. With a legacy of over 15 years of experience in the field, Gravity Jack holds key patents for AR and geolocation technology. Their portfolio includes projects for Fortune 500 companies, collaborations with tech giants, and non-lethal projects for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is now embarking on a new era by establishing their own internal gaming division, allowing investors to be part of their journey into the future of AR, artificial intelligence, and related ventures. To learn more about Gravity Jack, visit gravityjack.com
