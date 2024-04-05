Authority Magazine Interviews Cleveland-Area Based Matthew Cossolotto, Author of The Joy of Public Speaking
Cossolotto has served as speechwriter for NATO leaders, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, and top corporate executives
I had the pleasure of meeting Ted Sorensen at a luncheon. Sitting across from him, I told him that he had inspired me to become a professional speechwriter. He seemed genuinely touched by this.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authority Magazine, recently published a wide-ranging interview with Matthew Cossolotto (aka The Podium Pro), author of The Joy of Public Speaking.
— Matthew Cossolotto, Author of The Joy of Public Speaking
Although the interview was part of Authority Magazine’s series on “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaking,” the topics covered included many details about Cossolotto’s high-profile leadership communications career and the inspiration behind his personal empowerment books and speaking programs.
As highlighted by Authority Magazine, Cossolotto’s career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.
Now based in the greater Cleveland area, Cossolotto is actively seeking clients and venues for his speaking and coaching programs in Ohio and more widely on both sides of the Atlantic. To promote his speaking and coaching services, last year Cossolotto launched a new website (www.MatthewCossolotto.com), complete with a demo video and an overview of his Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks).
Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, is devoted to sharing in-depth, and interesting interviews, featuring people who are authorities in Business, Pop Culture, Wellness, Social Impact, and Tech. Since 2018, the magazine has conducted more than 100,000 empowering interviews with prominent authorities. Medium is a home for human stories and ideas. Over 100 million people connect and share their wisdom on Medium every month. Ultimately, Medium’s goal is to deepen our collective understanding of the world through the power of writing.
Here are two short excerpts from Cossolotto’s Authority Magazine interview:
"Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?
"Growing up, I learned that someone named Ted Sorensen was President Kennedy’s speechwriter. The idea of writing speeches for a political or business leader intrigued me. My first real job after college was on Capitol Hill in Washington. I worked initially for Congressman Leon Panetta from the Monterey area in California. The job sometimes involved writing remarks for him. I was occasionally called upon to give presentations myself. Later on, I served as a special assistant and speechwriter for Speaker of the House Jim Wright. So, without a great deal of forward planning, I found myself working as a professional speechwriter first on Capitol Hill, then in a series of senior-level positions at big companies like MCI, Pepsi-Cola International, and GTE. As the years passed, I provided speech writing and speech coaching support for a growing number of large organizations, including UCLA, MasterCard, IBM, and most recently, NATO.
"Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?
"After toiling as a CEO-level speechwriter for several years, I had the pleasure of meeting Ted Sorensen at a luncheon with other speechwriters. Sitting directly across from him during lunch, I told him that he had inspired me to become a professional speechwriter. He seemed genuinely touched by this. After giving his luncheon remarks, Mr. Sorensen was asked whether he had written President Kennedy’s Inaugural Address, including the famous “Ask not what your country can do for you…” line. There was nervous laughter in the room. He clearly had been asked that question hundreds, perhaps thousands, of times and you could tell he was reluctant to answer. His response was priceless. After a prolonged pause, with suspense building, he uttered just two simple words: 'Ask not!'"
The interview was conducted by Douglas E. Noll, award-winning author, teacher, trainer, and now podcaster. To learn more about Doug Noll and his podcast, “Listen with Leaders,” visit https://podcast.dougnoll.com/. Click on this link (https://medium.com/authority-magazine/matthew-cossolotto-of-the-podium-pro-on-the-5-things-you-need-to-be-a-highly-effective-public-3ab1d4b8b0b5) to read the entire interview with Matthew Cossolotto.
Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight
Cossolotto points out in the interview that the ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types is a widely recognized leadership and success skill. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Indeed, the fear of public speaking is reputed to negatively affect roughly 75% of the population.
In The Joy of Public Speaking, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits about public speaking. Cossolotto's book and PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs embrace a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks readers and audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls “the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” – powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight by bringing a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity. Join Matthew as he shares potent mindset shifts, profound insights, and practical tips designed to give your career, your leadership skills, and your self-confidence a big boost.
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
As a guest speaker, workshop leader, and executive speech coach, Cossolotto has shared his public speaking and other personal empowerment ideas with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.
To book Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com
Matthew Cossolotto
The Podium Pro
+1 440-597-9018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other