Announcing the Release of "Kiss the Sky: Jimi Hendrix" - A Visual Journey Through the Life of a Legend
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press is thrilled to announce the upcoming North American release of Kiss the Sky: Jimi Hendrix 1942-1970 on September 24th, 2024. This new graphic novel offers fans an immersive visual experience into the life and legacy of one of rock music's greatest icons, Jimi Hendrix.
Crafted by author Jean-Michel Dupont, artist Mezzo, and with a preface by Nick Kent, legendary rock & roll journalist, Kiss the Sky transports readers through the vibrant and tumultuous world of Jimi Hendrix, from his early days to the beginning of his rise as a global superstar. The book's stunning artwork and compelling narrative capture the spirit of Hendrix and the era that he helped define, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.
Kiss the Sky: Jimi Hendrix combines biography with visual art to explore the life of Jimi Hendrix. It features detailed research, illustrations, and narrative that highlight Hendrix's influence in music. The French edition received positive reviews for its comprehensive approach and visual storytelling.
Kiss the Sky: Jimi Hendrix will be available for purchase in hardcover format at major book retailers across North America. It is also available for order online through various platforms, ensuring fans across the continent can own a piece of music history.
About the Creators:
Jean-Michel Dupont is an award-winning author known for his profound narratives in graphic novels. Mezzo, an artist celebrated for his unique style and depth, brings Hendrix's story to life with his illustrations. Nick Kent, a legendary music journalist, provides a preface that sets the tone for this extraordinary journey.
For more information or to request a review copy, please contact info@blackpanelpress.com.
---
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com.
Andrew Benteau
Black Panel Press
+1 647-250-0476
