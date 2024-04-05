BuildYourOrg acquires Wizard of Ops and BuildtheProcess, offering comprehensive solutions for companies running on EOS®

BuildYourOrg announces two new acquisitions ahead of the 2024 EOS Conference in San Diego, CA Apr 10-12

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that marks a significant milestone in the evolution of professional services and software solutions tailored for companies operating on the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®), BuildYourOrg will be debuting at the 2024 EOS Conference in San Diego, CA Apr 10-12 showcasing the integration of two pioneering entities, Wizard of Ops and BuildtheProcess, into its expanding portfolio. This consolidation births a new era of comprehensive professional services, software and education now operating under the unified banner of BuildYourOrg.

BuildYourOrg, with its enriched suite of services—including the newly integrated BuildYourOrg Culture (formerly Wizard of Ops) and BuildYourOrg Process (formerly BuildtheProcess), alongside the robust BuildYourOrg Automation and BuildYourOrg Acquisition—stands at the forefront of a transformative approach to business growth and optimization. This unique amalgamation of services is specifically designed for companies subscribed to the EOS framework, including Fractional Integration, Integrator Coaching, and Process Component™ consulting aimed to streamline a companies operations, enhance their culture, and achieve unparalleled growth through BuildYourOrg’s unique Automation and strategic Buy-Side Advisory services.

"Our vision with BuildYourOrg is to offer a holistic lifecycle of services and software solutions that cater to the specific needs of EOS-aligned organizations. By integrating Wizard of Ops and BuildtheProcess into our family, we're not just expanding our portfolio; we're creating a synergy that will drive our clients towards achieving operational excellence and sustainable growth, ultimately partnering and investing in their acquisitions." said Jason Pratts, CEO/Founder of BuildYourOrg. "This is more than an acquisition; it's a strategic alignment of like-minded entities committed to delivering unmatched value to our clients."

Clients of BuildYourOrg can now benefit from a seamless integration of services designed to optimize every facet of their operations, all while adhering to the principles of the EOS. This unified approach ensures that businesses not only align themselves with effective business frameworks but also leverage these frameworks to fuel their growth strategies and achieve competitive advantage.

“This acquisition will enhance our team's ability to support businesses with high-quality Interim Integrator engagements and Visionary-Integrator coaching. By merging our strengths with BuildYourOrg's proficiency in strengthening the process component, integrating automations and actualizing growth through acquisition, we’re ready to offer high-impact solutions to different challenges with our diverse in-house team,” said [Wizard of Ops President, now Integrator of BuildYourOrg and Founder of BuildYourOrg Culture, Chris Beer].

“We are excited to continue our work with organizations that are as passionate about strengthening their Process Component as we are. Our consolidated team of experts are here to guide you through a journey of transformation, leveraging not only the power of process documentation, but the power of the latest and greatest automation capabilities, organizational alignment techniques and growth-through-acquisition strategies to launch your business into new heights," added [BuildtheProcess President, now Founder of BuildYourOrg Process, Adam Schweickert].

For more information about BuildYourOrg and to discover how our integrated solutions can revolutionize your business operations, visit us at buildyourorg.com.

—---------------

About BuildYourOrg

BuildYourOrg is a provider of professional services, software solutions, and education uniquely tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to align their organizations as well as achieve growth through acquisitions. Our comprehensive portfolio of offerings, including BuildYourOrg Culture, BuildYourOrg Process, BuildYourOrg Automation, and BuildYourOrg Acquisition, is designed to support organizations on their journey towards operational excellence and strategic growth.

Contact Information:

info@buildyourorg.com

buildyourorg.com