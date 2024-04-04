Operation Gratitude Announces Alan Leach as the New Chairperson of the Board
LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Gratitude has appointed Veteran, Alan Leach as the new Chairperson of the Board, succeeding the dedicated Marty Martin who will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.
Alan's commitment to supporting Veterans and active Service Members will fuel his leadership in this new role. His wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in elevating Operation Gratitude’s mission to say 'Thank You' to our Military and First Responder communities.
Marty Martin passes the baton after a successful tenure as Chairperson, during which she demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment. We are deeply grateful for her service and continue to welcome her valuable participation on the board.
"It has been my great honor to champion the mission of Operation Gratitude for the past 10.5 years. I look forward to continuing to serve on the Board of Directors and look forward to witnessing the organization's continued growth under Alan's leadership."
Alan expresses his excitement and commitment to his new role saying, "I am honored to take on the role of Chairperson of the Board for Operation Gratitude. I am truly committed to upholding the organization's mission and working tirelessly to express gratitude to our service members and first responders."
Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude, adds, "We are incredibly grateful for Marty's exceptional leadership and are thrilled to welcome Alan as our new Chairperson. With their combined expertise and dedication, we are confident that Operation Gratitude will continue to make a profound impact on the lives of those who courageously serve our nation."
About Operation Gratitude
Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say 'Thank You' to our Military and First Responder communities, and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. Since March 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered 4 million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.
Margaret Barron
