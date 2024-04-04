Check Out the 2023 Annual Report

Submit Release
Our 2023 Annual Report is now available. We want to thank all of our donors, sponsors, and volunteers for helping make 2023 a fantastic year!

We also want to give a special shout-out to all of the Foundation Seed Sowers. These donors donate to the Foundation every month. Their generous and continued support is indicated in the Annual Report with a leaf next to their name. 

If you wish to become a Seed Sower and help seed the future of agricultural literacy, visit our donate page.

We are not able to do what we do without generous people like you!

