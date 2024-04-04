Access improves for families connecting with child care services

CANADA, April 4 - Following a competitive procurement process, Child Care Resource and Referral Centres (CCRRs) throughout British Columbia are expanding to better serve local families and build child care connections in communities.

CCRRs connect families with child care services, providing tailored referrals to child care providers and community support. Families benefit from access to high-quality resources and lending libraries, equipping them with essential tools for child development. Families also benefit from workshops and convenient drop-in programs.

CCRRs recently went through a competitive procurement process, consistent with government-wide best practices. The process closed on Jan. 4, 2024, and the new contracts took effect on April 1, 2024.

To better serve families throughout B.C., the ministry is providing an additional $6.35 million to enhance CCRR services, growing from 42 locations to 68 primary and satellite locations throughout the province. Mobile and virtual services will also be available, increasing access to resources and support for child care needs. Service areas have also been updated to align with school district areas to better integrate child care into the broader learning environment.

Most families will continue to access service at the same CCRR locations. There are new service providers in Comox (Comox Valley Child Development Association), Kelowna (YMCA of Southern Interior BC), Hope (Chilliwack Community Services), Saanich-Gulf Islands (Beacon Community Services) and Terrace (Northwest Child Development Centre Society).

For child care providers, CCRRs offer ongoing training sessions and networking opportunities to enhance their skills and services. Providers receive support services and consultations to foster quality and inclusive care, such as workshops, training and networking events. They also have access to supportive program outreach, lending libraries and referrals to community resources.

