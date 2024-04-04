Submit Release
Research support helps fight metabolism diseases

CANADA, April 4 - University of British Columbia – Total for both campuses $47,057,256

University of British Columbia-Vancouver campus (UBC)
BCKDF funding amounts and research project descriptions – Total: $46,617,035

Canadian Technology Accelerator for Digital Transformation of Manufacturing (CAN-DX)
$1,017,507 (researcher: Yusuf Altintas)

Indigenous archaeology Lab for Indigenous Futures (IaLIF)
$170,084 (researcher: Kristen Barnett)

Infrastructure for Accelerated In Vivo Molecular Imaging and Theranostic Research
$6,227,953 (researcher: François Bénard)

Materials for Net-Zero: Enabling the Clean Energy Transition
$7,466,233 (researcher: Ben Britton)

SMART Labs
$2,146,587 (researcher: Janice Eng)

Transformative and Disruptive Systems Immunology
$2,491,655 (researcher: Leonard Foster)

Functional genomics research for sustainable food and agriculture production
$125,000 (researcher: Leluo Guan)

Unlocking the Next Generation of Quantum Materials
$2,909,739 (researcher: Alannah Hallas)

A New Correlator for CHIME
$2,041,380 (researcher: Mark Halpern)

Improved Pre-clinical Modeling of Metabolic Resilience for Novel Obesity and Diabetes Therapeutics
$6,838,943 (researcher: James Johnson)

Mid-Infrared Quantum Sensing and Spectroscopy (MIR-QUEST)
$763,339 (researcher: David Jones)

CGEn: Canada's National Platform for Genome Sequencing and Analysis
$2,376,856 (researcher: Steven Jones)

Multi-scale Seeing is Believing Platform: Imaging and Advancing RNA Vaccines and Genetics Medicines
$1,661,144 (researcher: Sabrina Leslie)

High Performance Scientific Computing of 3D Cell Migration using Geometric-and Bulk-Surface PDEs (3DGeoCell Lab)
$125,000 (researcher: Anotida Madzvamuse)

A Canadian Free Electron Laser
$3,606,500 (researcher: Takamasa Momose)

Field Camera and Shim System for Precision MRI
$448,250 (researcher: Alexander Rauscher)

BioSEED-Biopolymer Synthesis, Engineering, Extraction, and Design
$3,799,436 (researcher: Anne Lacey Samuels)

TRaC: Therapies for Rare Cancers
$1,681,429 (multi-B.C. institution project; lead B.C. researcher: Natalie Strynadka -UBC)

Ecocosms and Mesocosms jointly Predict Ocean Weather and Ecological Response (EMPOWER)
$720,000 (multi-B.C. institution project; lead B.C. researcher: Mary O’Connor - UBC)

University of British Columbia-Okanagan campus (UBC-O)
BCKDF funding amounts and research project descriptions – Total: $440,221

Indigenous Community Based Participatory Research Communication Centre for Health and Cultural Revitalization
$80,221 (researcher: Alanaise Ferguson)

DNA Nanotechnology Laboratory
$360,000 (researcher: William Hughes)

University of Victoria (UVic)
BCKDF funding amounts and research project descriptions – Total: $2,100,000

Environmental Simulation Facility – Climate Change Impact on Plant Health (ESF-PH)
$1,250,000 (researchers: Juergen Ehlting & Peter Constabel)

Ecocosms and Mesocosms jointly Predict Ocean Weather and Ecological Response (EMPOWER)
$500,000 (multi-B.C. institution project; partner B.C. researchers: Julia Baum & Amanda Bates -UVIC; lead B.C. researcher: Mary O’Connor - UBC)

TRaC: Therapies for Rare Cancers
$350,000 (multi-B.C. institution project; partner researcher: Jennifer Cobb – UVIC; lead B.C. researcher: Natalie Strynadka -UBC)

Simon Fraser University
BCKDF funding amounts and research project descriptions – Total: $1,490,000

The Pacific Ocean Neutrino Experiment Demonstrator
$1,000,000 (researcher: Matthias Danninger)

Ecocosms and Mesocosms Jointly Predict Ocean Weather and Ecological Response (EMPOWER)
$490,000 (multi-B.C. institution project; partner B.C. researchers: Isabelle Côté & Anne Salomon - SFU; lead B.C. researcher: Mary O’Connor - UBC)

British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT)
BCKDF funding amount and research project description – Total: $1,011,000

Advanced Mobility Devices to Expand Wheelchair Capabilities for Increased Community Participation
$1,011,000 (researcher: Jaimie Borisoff)

University of the Fraser Valley (UFV)
BCKDF funding amount and research project description – Total: $617,125

Berry Environmental Resilience Research and Innovation (BERRI) Lab
$617,125 (researcher: Lauren Erland)

Research support helps fight metabolism diseases

