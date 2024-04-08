Cargo Facts LATAM 2024 Partners with Tocumen International Airport as Official Host Partner
Cargo Facts LATAM 2024, presented by Cargo Facts, proudly announces that Tocumen International Airport of Panama will be the official Host Partner.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cargo Facts LATAM 2024, presented by Cargo Facts, proudly announces that Tocumen International Airport of Panama will serve as the official Host Partner for this year’s event.
Scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 15, 2024, the second annual Cargo Facts LATAM 2024 conference will be held at the Hilton Panama in Panama City, Panama.
Cargo Facts LATAM 2024 is the highly anticipated conference that focuses on the dynamic Latin American freighter market, offering attendees unparalleled insights into market trends, strategies, and opportunities. Tocumen International Airport's important role in LATAM cargo operations and state-of-the-art facilities make it an ideal partner for this event.
The conference will feature a range of sessions covering crucial topics such as market growth, fleet expansion, and emerging trends in the Latin American air cargo industry. With a lineup of esteemed speakers and industry experts, including Modern Logistics CEO Cristiano Koga, who will participate in a fireside chat, the event promises to provide attendees with invaluable insights and networking.
As the official host partner, Tocumen International Airport reaffirms its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the air cargo industry in Latin America.
