NewBlue Adds Adimex to its Partners Network for Full Video Graphics Product Line

Adimex partners with NewBlue Professional, customizable, graphic overlays for local and regional broadcasts Broadcast software that produces a powerful impact on any live event.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc. renowned provider of innovative broadcasting and graphic solutions, proudly announces its partnership with Adimex, a leading distributor of digital media technology and software brands in Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Oceania region. This collaboration solidifies Adimex as a reseller for NewBlue's full range of products, offering comprehensive access to cutting-edge live and post-production technologies, such as NewBlue Fusion™ and NewBlue Captivate™.

As part of this partnership, Adimex will provide its network of resellers, integrators, and dealers with access to NewBlue's complete product line, including popular solutions such as NewBlue Captivate, NewBlue TotalFX, NewBlue Titler Pro, and the soon to be released NewBlue Fusion 3. These industry-leading tools empower production teams, broadcasters, content creators, filmmakers, and video professionals to enhance their productions with data-driven graphics, dynamic transitions, captivating titles, and stunning visual effects. All NewBlue products are designed to seamlessly integrate into current hardware and software workflows.

"Adimex is pleased to collaborate with the NewBlue team as the exclusive distribution partner for Australia and New Zealand." says Rod Sommerich, National Sales Manager for ADIMEX. “NewBlue's suite of solutions, provides users with a complete set of tools to create a professional production for any application from a conference call, memorial service, council meeting or sports and social event."

Adimex's commitment to delivering the latest and most innovative digital media technologies aligns seamlessly with NewBlue's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry. Through this collaboration, Adimex reinforces its position as a trusted provider of high-quality hardware and software solutions for production, post-production, and content creation.

"We are excited to partner with Adimex and expand the availability of our products in the Australian and New Zealand markets," said Ian Foster, Director of Sales at NewBlue. "Adimex's extensive reach and commitment to customer satisfaction make them an ideal partner to represent our full range of solutions. Together, we look forward to empowering content creators with the tools they need to bring their vision to life."

For more information about NewBlue's products and Adimex's offerings, visit Adimex's website, or contact directly at Phone: +61 2 9431 6060, Email: enquiries@adimex.com.au

About Adimex:

Adimex stands as a prominent Australian distributor/wholesaler, renowned for facilitating seamless access to the foremost digital media technology and software brands globally. Their unwavering commitment lies in delivering top-tier products to industries across Australia and New Zealand, while ensuring optimal market reach and sales for the manufacturers we proudly represent.

With meticulously chosen manufacturers who craft cutting-edge hardware and software solutions, these strategic alliances empower Adimex to extend unparalleled service to our extensive network of specialist dealers, value-added resellers, and system integrators throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the broader Oceania region.

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlueLIVE™ and NewBluePOST™ lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, Titler Live™, Titler Pro™, VividCast™, and Fusion product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit www.newblueinc.com.

