STOmics to Welcome Admera Health into its Certified Service Provider program for Stereo-seq, its Spatial Transcriptomics platform.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admera Health, a leading provider of Next-Generation Sequencing services for researchers worldwide, has partnered with STOmics, an advanced multi-omics company and developer of the spatial transcriptomics platform Stero-seq, to expand its Certified Service Provider (CSP) program. Admera Health will be STOmics’ first CSP operating in North America. Both organizations will be at the annual AACR conference in San Deigo, CA, to promote the Stereo-seq technology. Stereo-seq (SpaTial Enhanced Resolution Omics-sequencing) offers spatial multi-omics solutions with an unprecedented nanometer-scale resolution for unbiased whole transcriptome analysis with a large field of view of up to 13X13cm^2.

“Stereo-seq can bring researchers novel insight into the highly complex, heterogeneous, and dynamic biological processes with tissue context. Stereo-seq’s large field of view, unbiased whole transcriptome capacity, and species-agnostic features made it the perfect tool for groundbreaking discoveries. We are very excited to have Admera Health as the first Certified Service Provider for Stereo-seq technology. With Admera’s extensive experience in genomics, transcriptomics, and multi-omics, they will bring the full potential of STOmics products to every researcher. This is truly a partnership that will democratize spatial transcriptomics technology to the masses.” Said Dr. Yuan Jiang, President of STOmics Americas.

Admera Health CEO Yun Zhao added, “Not only has Admera Health always prided itself on making cutting-edge technology available to its customers so they can advance their research initiatives, but we have recognized a need for spatial transcriptomics service providers. By working closely with STOmics to go through the requisite training to becoming a Stero-seq CSP, we are both adding to our portfolio of services and increasing the number of labs offering this methodology.” Zhao went on to say, “What makes this even more exciting is that we are the first Stereo-seq CSP in the country.”

AACR takes place from April 5th to the 10th, and both companies will have representation in booth number 4154.

About Admera Health:

Admera Health is a provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise for researchers in academia, biopharmaceutical, and animal health companies. Our team offers a comprehensive suite of genomic testing services for all species, including, WGS, RNAseq, WGBS, single-cell RNAseq, and WES, as well as tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and upheld to the highest quality standards, being processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment. Admera Health is committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology in research to deliver comprehensive data. Our team uses state-of-the-art platforms and tools for genomic sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, and data interpretation to provide the most accurate and reliable results possible.

About STOmics America:

STOmics Americas Ltd is a corporation registered in Delaware in 2018. With a strong focus on innovation, STOmics provides cutting-edge spatial multi-omics tools, including proprietary Stereo-seq technology products. The groundbreaking Stereo-seq transcriptomic tool features unprecedented high resolution, with up to 400 unique spots per single cell and a large field of view of up to 13X13cm^2. These unique and unbiased solutions for core labs on spatial transcriptomics apply to a broad range of species. With a commitment to delivering the most advanced technologies and exceptional customer service, STOmics is poised to revolutionize the field of multi-omics research.

Contact Admera Health

Jeffrey Mitchell

VP of Corporate Development

e: jeff.mitchell@admerahealth.com

t: 908-222-0533

Contact STOmics

Yuan Jiang

e: yjiang@stomics.tech