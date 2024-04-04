Tax990 Offers A Simple Solution For Small Nonprofits To E-file Form 990-N (e-Postcard) For Tax Year 2023
Tax990 provides even the smallest organizations with a secure solution for streamlined 990-N e-filing and record-keeping.
Tax990 is here to provide dedicated customer support, time-saving features, and an excellent record-keeping solution for small nonprofits.”ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA (SC), UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As April unfolds, the countdown begins for nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations nationwide, urging them to gear up for the impending May 15th deadline - a pivotal moment for 990 filings.
— Agie Sundaram, CEO and Co-founder
Larger nonprofits must gather all financial and activity data for filing Form 990, 990-EZ, or 990-PF. In contrast, smaller nonprofits with gross receipts of less than or equal to $50,000 need not worry about data gathering; they can simply file Form 990-N online to fulfill their annual filing requirements.
Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, simplifies the e-postcard 990-N filing process even further for these nonprofits and tax professionals. This seasoned provider offers streamlined features, status updates, and customer support that small nonprofits won’t find with free-file options.
An All-inclusive Solution for Nonprofit Tax Compliance
With over 10 years of tax filing excellence, Tax990 offers a streamlined cloud-based solution for clients to conveniently prepare and transmit their 990 returns. Below are some key advantages clients can enjoy by choosing to file Form 990-N online with Tax990.
3-Step Filing Process: Clients only need to enter their EIN, and the software will automatically pull up the organization details from the IRS registry. They can then choose the tax year, review, and transmit their 990-N to the IRS in minutes.
Prior Tax Year Support: Tax990 provides support for prior tax years, enabling clients to e-file 990-N returns not only for the 2023 tax year but also for 2022 and 2021.
File from any Device: Clients can complete their 990-N e-filing on the go, using a mobile or tablet.
Instant Status Updates: Tax990 provides instant updates regarding the IRS status of the 990-N via email or text notifications.
Advanced Security: As a SOC-2 certified e-file provider, Tax990 ensures the protection of clients’ sensitive information.
Customer Support: Tax990 offers dedicated customer support via live chat, phone, and email to help clients navigate the filing process.
Exclusive PRO Features
Tax990 offers numerous PRO features exclusively for paid preparers and EROs (Electronic Return Originators) to manage the 990-N filings for their clients.
Staff Management - Tax professionals can invite their team members to prepare and manage the filings for their clients. They can also track all account activities.
Client Management - Once completed, 990-N returns can be shared with their clients for review and approval through a secure portal.
Bulk Upload - If the tax professionals are required to file 990-N for multiple organizations, they can simply upload the data in bulk using the Excel templates provided.
Free Retransmission of Rejected Returns - If clients' 990-N returns are rejected by the IRS, they can correct any errors and resubmit the returns at no additional cost.
Additional Forms Supported by Tax990:
Tax990 also supports the e-filing of the following forms that nonprofits may need to file.
Form 990-EZ: A shorter form designed for organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.
Form 990: The standard long form' designed for organizations with annual gross receipts greater than or equal to $200,000 or total assets greater than or equal to $500,000.
Form 990-PF: Applicable to private foundations, regardless of gross receipts or assets.
CA Form 199: Mandatory for nonprofits operating in California.
Form 8868: Used to request a 6-month automatic extension for filing 990 and other nonprofit tax returns.
Form 1120-POL: Applicable for political organizations
Form 8038-CP: Used by issuers of tax-exempt bonds to request a credit for the interest payments they make
Nonprofit organizations and tax professionals can begin their 990 e-filing journey today by creating a free account at Tax990.com.
About Tax990
Tax 990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, California Form CA-199, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the
