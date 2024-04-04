AI and Information Security: Adapting to the New Normal

Michael Borgia (Lead of our Information Security practice) and Jane Eckels (Partner in our Technology Transactions practice) are teaming up to discuss how AI is undermining basic assumptions and practices in information security. This transformation is not only affecting all companies across various sectors, but is also significantly altering the landscape for cybersecurity vendors.

In this webinar, Mike and Jane will dive into practical examples of the application of AI in information security including: the use of generative AI by both cyber attackers and defenders, acceptable use policies for generative AI tools, contract considerations for AI-based security tools, and more. They'll also discuss key regulations and guidance in this industry, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Guidelines.

Presenters

This webinar is the eighth in DWT's webinar series "AI Across Industries," a monthly webinar examining legal risks, challenges, and opportunities presented by the adoption of AI/ML in healthcare, financial services, media, technology, communications, and other leading industries.

