EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Recertified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

The Certification is a formal recognition of the contributions of women in Life Science consulting at EMMA International

We are thrilled to have achieved WBENC recertification for the fourth year, which underscores our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the life science ecosystem.” — Kira Jabri

E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in FDA compliance consulting, received prestigious recertification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), which is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States."We are thrilled to have achieved WBENC recertification for the fourth year, which underscores our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the life science ecosystem," said Kira Jabri, COO of EMMA International. "This milestone reflects our long history of dedication to delivering exceptional services while contributing to the advancement of women in life science."EMMA International has maintained certification since 2020. This certification acknowledges EMMA International's status as a woman-owned and operated business that meets the stringent criteria set by the WBENC. To qualify for certification, companies must be at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by one or more women.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval.For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/