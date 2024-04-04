A Palette of Possibilities: Success 1st (First) Organization Debuts a Family Art Event and a Youth Poetry Workshop

Safe, Smart and Successful Promotion features images of families creating art together. Promotion for Poetry Workshop featuring Myster-E.

Success 1st Organization Presents Three Exciting Creative Events: "Virtual Art for the Family", "The Art of Words Poetry Workshop” and Art Showcase.

Success 1st envisions a world where Youth will have the tools they need to be safe, smart, and successful.” — Success 1st, Inc.

WOODBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Success 1st Organization Unveils a Vibrant Canvas of Opportunities for youth, families, and the community.

About Success 1st Organization: Success 1st is a volunteer-run nonprofit committed to empowering individuals and families through education, mentorship, and community engagement. By offering resources and support, we strive to cultivate opportunities for personal growth and holistic success.

Generously sponsored by the esteemed supporters including the Wawa Foundation, New Jersey Council on the Arts, The Gloucester County Cultural and Heritage Commission, Bob’s Discount Furniture Foundation, and 21st Century Community Learning Center at Woodbury, tickets for these events are heavily discounted, ensuring accessibility for all.

"Virtual Art for the Family Workshop” Date: April 12th, 2024, Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location: Rowan College South Jersey Campus, McCaffrey College Center Building, 1100 Tanyard Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080. Description: Embark on a creative journey alongside your loved ones at our "Virtual Art for the Family" workshop. Parents and guardians are invited to paint alongside the young people they cherish in this family-oriented experience. Enjoy a delightful catered meal provided by “Simply the Best Soul Food” together before delving into the world of art guided by the experts from All in Therapy, LLC. Tickets are priced at a nominal $5 per person, inclusive of dinner.

"The Art of Words Poetry Workshop” Date: April 19th, 2024, Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location: Rowan College South Jersey Campus, McCaffrey College Center Building, 1100 Tanyard Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080. Description: Back by popular demand, Artist Educator Myster-E of Myster-E Edutainment returns to lead an engaging poetry workshop tailored for youth aged ten and older. Rated 5 out of 5 by attendees of the 2023 workshop, this event promises to blend education with entertainment seamlessly. Tickets are available for $5 per person and include a delectable meal.

As a bonus, attendees of these workshop are cordially invited to be part of the festivities at the free community event "Shades of Love" Art Walk, Performance Showcase, and Fashion Show on Saturday, April 20th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodbury Jr/Sr High School, 25 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ 08069. Description: Indulge in a feast for the senses as you peruse captivating artwork and perhaps even take home a piece that speaks to your heart. Interact with talented artists and creators, explore engaging displays, listen to inspiring music, witness captivating performances, and capture memories at the Magic Mirror Photo Booth.

Our lineup of talented artists and performers includes:

An energetic performance by musical Group "GXLD FVBRK", Vocal talent of "Dyani Star", Rap Stylings of "Brotha Ash", and Spoken Art from the newly released Music by Emcee "Myster-E," among others.

For tickets and further information, please visit the Success 1st, Inc. Website.

