Attorney General Drummond statement on execution of Michael Dewayne Smith

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 4, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following statement today after the execution of Michael Dewayne Smith for the 2002 murders of Janet Miller-Moore and Sharath Pulluru.

“I pray that today brings some measure of peace for the families of Janet Miller-Moore and Sharath Pulluru. It has been a long and difficult 22 years for their loved ones, and my heart aches over the agony they have endured.

“I want the people of Oklahoma to know that the victims of Michael Smith were good and decent people who did not deserve their fate. Janet, a loving mother and dedicated hospital staffer, was a rock for her family. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, an ear to anyone who needed to feel heard, and a kind word to anyone who was struggling.

“Sharath, a bright young man with a generous spirit, was the first in his family to come to the United States to pursue an education. He was fun to be around, was an inspiration to his family, and had a promising future.

“Janet and Sharath were murdered simply because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time; that was all. I am grateful that justice has been served.”

After the execution at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Attorney General Drummond also read statements provided by the Miller-Moore and Pulluru families.

From the Miller-Moore family:

“Honor and glory to the Most High as this is the day the Lord has made. Thank you to the Attorney General and staff in representation of the State of Oklahoma for the continued support to seek justice for the beloved Janet Denise ‘Niecy’ Miller-Moore. We would like to share our appreciation to the staff who have gone above and beyond for our family. It does not go unnoticed or in vain, as we were constantly reminded this is justice for a loss that has caused a ripple for generations to come. Today and always, we honor the mother, the sister, the aunt, the cousin, and the angel on Earth and in heaven.

“The memory of her life, her work, and her deeds will continue to live on. Justice has been served.”

From the Pulluru family:

"Sharath was the life of our family. We are a very close family and his sudden death in such a violent manner has affected our families' lives every day since. He will forever live in our hearts. We are thankful justice was served today."

