Unveiling 'Rattlesnakes on the Floor' - A Powerful Journey Through Schizoaffective Disorder and Triumph"

Rattlesnakes on the Floor

An Unforgettable Journey Revealing a Lifelong - and Successful - Struggle Against Schizoaffective Disorder

In 'Rattlesnakes on the Floor,' I share my journey through schizoaffective disorder, challenging stigma and offering hope. Join me in celebrating resilience”
— Dr. E. Kirsten Peters
UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geologist and author Dr. E. Kirsten Peters discloses her deeply personal journey through 60 years of living with the challenges of schizoaffective disorder in her new memoir “Rattlesnakes on the Floor: A Successful Life on the Schizophrenic Spectrum.

From early childhood, Peters has been subject to psychotic breaks and other mental symptoms. Despite facing multiple stays in locked psychiatric wards, her resilience becomes evident as she goes through the complexities of her diagnosis, namely schizoaffective disorder, bipolar subtype.

In her compelling narrative, Peters openly recounts alarming experiences of intense delusions and psychotic episodes. But despite such chaos, she sketches an extraordinary tale of survival and accomplishment. “Rattlesnakes on the Floor” sheds light on her journey, revealing both the fascinating challenges and the power of resilience in overcoming mental health obstacles.

Dr. Peters’ memoir is more than just a narrative -- it’s a powerful stand against the unfair treatment of people dealing with chronic mental health challenges. Her book is a candid and open account, free from excuses or defenses. She bravely lets her experiences speak for themselves. While walking alone through frightening and life-threatening times, she has also led a meaningful life as a scientist, teacher, writer, daughter and friend.

The memoir challenges the stigma surrounding mental illness while also shedding light on the realities that revolve around our complex health care and insurance system. In particular, she courageously talks about how hard it can be to get the right help. She shares instances where mental health professionals failed to understand her struggles. A particular meeting with a Harvard psychiatrist remains vivid, as the doctor linked her psychiatric problems to her religious upbringing in a mainline Protestant denomination. While psychiatrists and their medications can be enormously helpful, the doctors can also do real harm.

Contrary to the opinion of the Harvard psychiatrist, Peters emphasizes how her religious life has been a source of support and strength in her battle against schizoaffective disorder. It took years, but she has found stability. She now treats her malady through both talk therapy and four daily medications.

“Rattlesnakes on the Floor” is powerful evidence of human resilience in the face of adversity. Peters’ story is one of hope. She has battled parts of her mind, largely successfully, and she has overcome the worst of what her brain can do.

For interviews, book reviews, and further information, please contact Dr. Peters at ekpeters@gmail.com.

The Book is now Available on Amazon.com

Dr. E. Kirsten Peters
KDP - Amazon - Pearson
ekpeters@gmail.com

