Acetylation of Rec8 cohesin complexes regulates reductional chromosome segregation in meiosis

For establishing sister chromatid cohesion and proper chromosome segregation in mitosis in fission yeast, the acetyltransferase Eso1 plays a key role. Eso1 acetylates cohesin complexes, at two conserved lysine residues K105 and K106 of the cohesin subunit Psm3. Although Eso1 also contributes to reductional chromosome segregation in meiosis, the underlying molecular mechanisms have remained elusive. Here, we purified meiosis-specific Rec8 cohesin complexes localized at centromeres and identified a new acetylation at Psm3-K1013, which largely depends on the meiotic kinetochore factor meikin (Moa1). Our molecular genetic analyses indicate that Psm3-K1013 acetylation cooperates with canonical acetylation at Psm3-K105 and K106, and plays a crucial role in establishing reductional chromosome segregation in meiosis.

Introduction

In mitosis, duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids) become connected during the S phase through the action of a multisubunit complex called cohesin, which consists of four core subunits: two SMC (structural maintenance of chromosome) family ATPase proteins, Psm1 and Psm3, a kleisin family protein Rad21, and Psc3 (called Smc1, Smc3, Scc1, and Scc3, respectively, in budding yeast) (Tomonaga et al, 2000). The cohesion of sister chromatids is maintained throughout the G2 phase until metaphase when chromosomes are aligned at the spindle equator. At the onset of anaphase, the anaphase-promoting complex–dependent degradation of the securin (Cut2 in fission yeast) allows the release of the protease called separase (Cut1), which cleaves Rad21 and releases sister chromatid cohesion, leading to the separation of sister chromatids (Yanagida, 2000; Nasmyth, 2001; Peters et al, 2008).

During the mitotic cell cycle, an acetyltransferase called Eso1 in fission yeast (corresponding to budding yeast Eco1) has a key role in establishing cohesion in the S phase (Tanaka et al, 2000). Eso1 mainly acetylates two lysine residues, K105 and K106, of Psm3. Mutations of both lysine residues to asparagine or glutamine, which mimics the acetylated state, can sustain cell viability in the absence of the eso1 gene, which is otherwise an essential gene (Feytout et al, 2011; Kagami et al, 2011). Analogous findings have been originally made in budding yeast (Rolef Ben-Shahar et al, 2008; Unal et al, 2008). Mutation of both lysine residues to nonacetylatable arginine causes mild cohesion defects in fission yeast but lethality in budding yeast. It has been postulated that other acetylation mediated by Eso1 on the cohesin complex may contribute to the regulation of cohesin function in fission yeast (Feytout et al, 2011; Kagami et al, 2011). In both budding and fission yeast, the lethality of eco1 or eso1 acetyltransferase mutants is largely suppressed by the deletion of a cohesin-releasing factor Wpl1, indicating that cohesin acetylation plays an essential role in preventing Wpl1 function.

In meiosis, the Rad21 subunit is replaced on many cohesin complexes by the meiosis-specific version Rec8, which plays a central role in establishing meiosis-specific chromosome segregation to allow the reduction in chromosome number (reductional division) (Watanabe & Nurse, 1999). Whereas Rad21-containing cohesin localizes preferentially to the pericentric regions of centromeres (pericentromeres), meiotic Rec8-containing cohesin localizes in addition to the core centromere, conjoining the two kinetochore-assembling domains and, thus, promoting the mono-orientation of sister kinetochores at meiosis I (Watanabe et al, 2001; Yokobayashi et al, 2003). Mono-orientation of sister kinetochores requires the Rec8 cohesin complexes and the meiosis-specific kinetochore regulator meikin Moa1 (Yokobayashi & Watanabe, 2005; Sakuno et al, 2009).

Although the cohesin acetyltransferase is required for sister chromatid cohesion and chromosome segregation during meiosis in various organisms (Kagami et al, 2011; Singh et al, 2013; Lu et al, 2017; Barton et al, 2022), how acetylation regulates meiotic cohesin complexes, especially at centromeres, is largely unknown. Here, we purified meiotic centromeric cohesin complexes and analyzed their modifications by mass spectrometry. We identified a new acetylation at the conserved lysine residue Psm3-K1013, which largely depends on Moa1. Our genetic analyses indicate that Moa1-dependent acetylation of Psm3 plays a crucial role in setting up mono-orientation of sister kinetochores and reductional chromosome segregation in meiosis.