Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,352 in the last 365 days.

Newly released data shows lenders focused on underserved communities outperform lenders with less vigorous strategies

Chart showing overall rising trend for minority borrowers

Newly released HMDA data from 2023 shows a positive trend in minority mortgage loans.

Homeownership Council of America analysis finds mortgage lenders that focus on underserved communities outperform lenders that take a less vigorous strategy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With recently released 2023 figures from the annual Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) report, careful analysis by HCA using Polygon Research’s HMDA-Vision system found some positive news around increased production volumes both overall and in home purchase lending to minorities. Additionally, the data shows standout results of lenders who have their own Special Purpose Credit Programs and outperformed their peers.

“We are excited to see positive traction for BIPOC (minority) homebuyers even in the face of a very difficult market”, states Homeownership Council of America’s CEO Gabe Ewing del Rio, who organization has been working with the industry to facilitate Special Purpose Credit Programs in an effort to close the homeownership gaps for underserved communities. (Source Material: 2023 HMDA data https://homeownershipcouncil.org/news-from-hca)

These programs are strategically designed to target underserved communities, aiming to bridge financial gaps and promote inclusive economic growth. The data shows that the success of lenders embracing SPCPs underpins overall loan volume despite facing the lowest production in over five years.

A prime example of lenders having success with SPCPs was found with BMO Harris, who had positive gains of 22% in year-over-year originations in 2023, while the overall market showed a -32% YoY. HMDA data indicates that lenders like NFM Lending, NewRez, Guild Mortgage, and TD Bank, who have SPCPs, performed at least 30% better than the overall market.

Looking at the subset of home purchase mortgage production data, BMO Harris had an outstanding 424% increase in Minority Purchase Owner-Occupied originations between 2022 and 2023. NewRez had an impressive 285% increase for the same period.

This trend also underscores the pivotal role played by initiatives focused on underserved communities and the untapped potential of minority homebuyers. These efforts contribute to financial inclusion and stability and represent a substantial business opportunity for lenders while closing the wealth gaps and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable mortgage sector.

To learn more about HCA, visit: homeownershipcouncil.org

Gabe Ewing del Rio
Homeownership Council of America
+1 202-577-6751
gdr@homeownershipcouncil.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Newly released data shows lenders focused on underserved communities outperform lenders with less vigorous strategies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more