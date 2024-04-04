Industry Network Alum, Addison Riecke Stars in Nikelodeon's 'The Thundermans Return': A Highly Anticipated 2024 Sequel

Industry Network Alum Stars in The Thunderman Returns Check out IN Alum Addison Riecke in The New Nickelodeon Movie The Thundermans Returns Casting Call is a proud member of The Industry Network

"The Thundermans Return," featuring Industry Network alumna Addison Riecke, aired last month. Catch the thrilling sequel now on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon!

I'm so thankful for The Industry Network. They gave me the opportunity to meet sooo many agencies.” — Timothy Hawley

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a thrilling announcement for fans of superhero entertainment, the much-anticipated 2024 sequel, "The Thundermans Return," is generating buzz across the entertainment industry. Directed by the talented Trevor Kirschner and crafted by the creative minds of Jed Spingarn, Sean W. Cunningham, and Marc Dworkin, this sequel to the beloved TV series "The Thundermans" (2013–2018) showcases the results of a successful casting call, bringing back favorite characters in a new superhero comedy film.With a star-studded lineup featuring Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, and showcasing the talents of The Industry Network 's standout, Addison Riecke, alongside Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, and Rosa Blasi, "The Thundermans Return" reassembles the iconic Thunderman family for more adventures. The casting call for this project drew immense interest, reflecting the film’s promise and the caliber of talent associated with The Industry Network. Production commenced in Los Angeles in early April 2023, with the film making its debut on March 7, 2024, on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.Picking up three years after the series finale, the film's plot centers on the Thunderman family as they tackle a meteor strike in Metroburg. Amidst their heroic efforts, a new challenge emerges with the advent of the "V-Team," leading to unexpected twists for the Thundermans, including their temporary ouster from the T-Force. The storyline follows their return to Hiddenville, with Max and Phoebe determined to reclaim their superhero status.In the spotlight is Addison Riecke, an alumnus of The Industry Network, reprising her role as Nora Thunderman. Since her participation in The Industry Network's casting calls, Riecke's career has flourished, highlighting her in roles from ABC's "How to Live with Your Parents" to Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." Her return to "The Thundermans" universe is a testament to the transformative opportunities provided by The Industry Network's platform.About The Industry Network:Recognized as the premier boutique talent convention in the nation, The Industry Network is pivotal in propelling emerging talent into the entertainment spotlight. With an extensive network of Talent Scouts and Member Academies across the U.S., it is dedicated to uncovering exceptional performers. Through its biannual conventions, aspiring artists are given a platform to showcase their talents, compete for recognition, and connect with industry leaders. From major films to television shows and modeling campaigns, The Industry Network’s agents and managers represent talent across a broad spectrum of entertainment projects worldwide, highlighting its integral role in fostering the next generation of actors, models, and singers.Experience the enduring legacy and new adventures of the Thunderman family in "The Thundermans Return," now streaming on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon. Embrace your potential and explore the world of opportunities with The Industry Network, your first step towards a luminous career in acting, modeling, and singing.

From Casting Call to Superhero Stardom: Watch Industry Network Alum Addison Riecke in 'The Thundermans Return' Official Trailer