Steven G. James Confirmed as NYS Police Superintendent

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James by the Senate.

“Public safety is my top priority and Superintendent James has been a critical partner in these efforts,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York State Police does extraordinary work to fight crime and keep people safe, and I am confident Superintendent James will continue and expand on these efforts.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “I am profoundly grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Senate for the opportunity to serve as the 18th New York State police superintendent. I remain committed to fostering trust, collaboration, professionalism and accountability within our agency to better serve the people of our great state.”

Superintendent James has served with the New York State Police for more than 32 years, including more than two decades in a leadership role. Most recently, he served as Deputy Superintendent for Employee Relations and has also served as Assistant Deputy Superintendent, Staff Inspector, Major, Captain, Lieutenant, Senior Investigator, Sergeant, Investigator and Trooper. He holds a B.S. in Psychology from SUNY Albany and a master’s in public administration from Marist College.

Governor Hochul announced Superintendent James’ nomination in January.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “DCJS is a steadfast partner to the New York State Police and our local police agencies. We applaud the Senate's confirmation of Superintendent Steven James and look forward to working with him as we help protect people throughout New York. Governor Hochul's nomination is just another example of her unprecedented leadership on public safety and support of our agencies.”

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said, “I congratulate Superintendent James on his confirmation. Governor Hochul has continued to focus on the safety of the people of the State of New York and her appointment of Superintendent James brings the knowledge and experience necessary to lead the State Police during the constantly changing times we live in. DOCCS looks forward to continuing to partner with him and the State Police in serving and protecting New Yorkers.”