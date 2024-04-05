Secluded Oregon Coastline Gem to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Nestucca Sea Ranch | 41900 Horizon View Avenue Secluded beach and nearly 25+/- coastal acres Sweeping views inside and out Secluded, custom retreat Pristine riverfront at the mouth of the Little Nestucca River

In a Rare Opportunity, Oregon Estate to Hit the Auction Block in Cooperation with Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestucca Sea Ranch, an ultra-luxury 7,000-square-foot coastal gem along Oregon’s shimmering Pacific Coast at 41900 Horizon View Avenue is set to hit the auction stage next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Located where the Nestucca River and Pacific Ocean intersect, this stunning home will be offered in cooperation with Brian Ladd of Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting bids are expected between $2.5 million and $4 million, with bidding set to commence on 2 May and culminate on 16 May via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com. This is the second time the property will be offered through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, as its current owner purchased it at auction in 2014.

“From the moment we first saw Nestucca Sea Ranch at auction nearly 10 years ago, we knew this was a special place,” stated the seller. “Now that the time has come for us to move on, it’s only natural that we once again entrust Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, with the support of our real estate agent, Brian, to handle the auction of this one-of-a-kind property, given their professionalism and expertise. Our family has cherished our time here over the years, and we look forward to passing it to a new owner to enjoy this idyllic home as we have.”

Sitting upon an unparalleled stretch of Oregon’s central coast, Nestucca Sea Ranch enjoys 25 acres of land with a private cove to the river and ocean below with access to miles of pristine beach. The design of the home takes advantage of the beauty that surrounds it, with almost every exterior wall featuring picture windows to take in views of windswept grasses and tidal flows at the confluence of the river and Pacific ocean, as well as views of Haystack Rock and multiple headlands below. Visitors ascending the centrally-located grand staircase, built from shining Mahogany and Purpleheart wood, may access a special feature: a viewing tower, offering 360-degree views of the scenery around.

The home features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom, as well as multiple fireplaces throughout. The primary sanctuary, adorned with a wall of large windows boasting sweeping views, offers a sitting area with custom built-ins and a fireplace, as well as a spa-like bath with soaking tub. The property includes a large formal dining room as well as a chef’s kitchen with built-in banquette seating and a passive wine cellar. Additional amenities include caretaker or guest quarters over the 3 car garage, a one bed, one bath guest cottage perfect for hosting visitors, and private river access with an adjacent boat house.

Outdoor features are plentiful, with a stately wrap-around patio, five garage spaces, and electric storm shutters installed to keep the home safe when you are away. A nature-lover's haven, the property is located near a plethora of local destinations. Pacific City and the Beachfront Pelican Brewery are 15 minutes to the north while Lincoln City and its famous beaches and restaurants are 15 minutes to the south. Take the day to drive north and explore Cannon Beach, and along the way enjoy iconic views of the Tillamook Lighthouse and Haystack Rock. Venture to the south to the town of Newport, home of the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Dungeness crab capital of the world, or take the day to drive 45 minutes inland to explore Oregon’s celebrated wine country. The future owner of the property will enjoy adventure-filled days with a broad range of outdoor activities, evenings meandering along the beach, or fishing for legendary Steelhead Trout, Coho and Chinook salmon, as well as partaking in the flourishing culture and arts of Oregon’s unique coastal towns. The property is conveniently located 1 hour from Salem, 2 hours from Portland and Eugene, and 4 hours from Bend. The Eugene and Portland airports are under 110 miles away.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

