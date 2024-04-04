Global Voyages Group Completes In-Depth 2023 South-End Passenger Services Assessment For Alaska Railroad Corporation
Strategic enhancements set to boost Alaska's south-end rail experience.BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) South-End Passenger Service Assessment project was an extensive evaluation aimed at enhancing the south-end train traffic services from Anchorage to Seward, including Whittier, recognizing the increased business during the May to September peak period and potential future growth spurred by developments including the envisioned Seward Cruise Dock and Passenger Terminal replacement. The project's scope included assessing passenger train schedules and patterns, asset utilization and revenue management, infrastructure needs to support growth and schedule adherence, and technology improvements for station check-in and luggage handling.
The Global Voyages Group team included Joseph Slattery, a subject matter expert and long-time global cruise industry executive with deep Alaska cruise and tourism experience, and Nicholas Giersdorf, a subject matter expert in data and marketing technologies.
The Assessment consisted of three phases. The initial phase involved analytical insights from operating data, stakeholder interviews, and meetings with ARRC leadership to ensure all aspects specified in the controlling documents were addressed. The second phase included site visits and further meetings with ARRC's team and community leaders in Whittier and Seward to understand the current state and future needs comprehensively. The final phase was dedicated to refining the work into final recommendations that met the contract deliverables, incorporating inputs from the ARRC operating team, and identifying integration points with ARRC's 10-Year Fleet Management Plan.
“The Alaska Railroad celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2023. It is a high-performance, high-service organization that has successfully served multiple stakeholders and customer segments over time. This is due to its proactive commitment to looking ahead, around the corner, at emerging trends and developments, which enables it to prepare and adapt today for ongoing success in the future. We were honored to be selected to perform this comprehensive South End Passenger Services Assessment,” said David Giersdorf, Founder/Principal of Giersdorf Group LLC.
In summary, Global Voyages Group's completion of the South-End Passenger Services Assessment for the Alaska Railroad Corporation represents a pivotal step forward in enhancing the passenger experience and operational efficiency from Anchorage to Seward, including Whittier. The comprehensive effort and expert analysis have laid the foundation for strategic growth, improved service delivery, and an adaptive framework to meet future demands, ensuring the Alaska Railroad remains a vital link in Alaska's tourism and transportation network for years to come.
About Global Voyages Group
Global Voyages Group advises and assists companies pursuing high-impact outcomes through precise strategic planning and focused growth initiatives including product development, competitive positioning, customer insight, powerful marketing communications, distribution channel optimization, pricing, and revenue management.
For more information, contact:
David Giersdorf - Giersdorf Group LLC / Global Voyages Group
david@globalvoyagesgroup.com
David Giersdorf
Global Voyages Group
david@globalvoyagesgroup.com