Sales Expert Stu Schlackman releases his new Book on how Relationship Selling can empower sales

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stu Schlackman author of "The Relationship Selling Secret", "Don’t Just Stand There, Sell Something", "Four People You Should Know", "The 180 Rule for the Art of Connecting", "From the Star to the Cross", and "Dinner with a Side of Doubts" continues his groundbreaking work in another book “Sales Sagas: Discover the Power of Relationship Selling with Stories About How Connecting Sparks Sale Success”. The author utilizes his successful sales experience to make profitable and creative connections.

"Sales Sagas : Discover the Power of Relationship Selling with Stories About How Connecting Sparks Sale Success" Discover with help of actual case scenarios how Relationship Selling can empower sales. The author has used real life stories that are entertaining and have had great impact on his sales career. These stories have helped develop a greater perspective on how one can support their prospects and clients. His stories cover a variety of situations in numerous industries that involve small dollar sales all the way up to multi-million-dollar sales opportunities. These stories can add a new dimension to how to approach potential clients with new and fresh strategies.

With talent and people skills , one can enhance knowledge of techniques that others have found to be invaluable.

Included in this power-packed book are sections that magnify relationships and connections required for optimum performance in any sales situation which includes:

• YOUR SALES SKILLS

• RELATIONSHIPS & CONNECTIONS

• PIPELINES & PROCESSES



About the Author:

Stu Schlackman has been in sales and sales management since the early 1980s, eventually founding Competitive Excellence, a company that helps professionals improve their sales and business skills through workshops that instill “superior sales results.” His first book, "Don’t Just Stand There, Sell Something", imparts wisdom, techniques, and practical advice for corporate executives, sales professionals, corporate trainers, and others who have the desire to compete and win in business and in life. He has also written "The Relationship Selling Secret", "The 180 Rule for the Art of Connecting and Four People You Should Know".

Stu holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Business Administration from Kennedy Western University. He served as President for the National Speakers Association of North Texas for three terms and has also served the Leadership Richardson Alumni Association. He is a Certified Speaking Professional with NSA and has served on several committees. He is an advocate for the Leukemia and

Lymphoma Society and was named their Man of the Year in 2020. He has taught business courses as the Business Division Chair for Dallas Christian College from 2008–2009. Stu also has mentored students at the college. He has taught sales classes at university of Texas Dallas and has supported colleagues as a guest speaker at Southern Methodist University and Dallas Baptist University business schools.

Stu resides in Richardson, Texas, with his wife Betty. He has five children and seven wonderful grandchildren with potentially more on the way. Stu remains active in his community, business, and education, and is on the preaching team at Central Christian Church, where he has served as an elder for over fifteen years. He has also authored two spiritual books, as he grew up in a Jewish home and became a Christian. They are: "From the Star to the Cross" and "Dinner with a Side of Doubts".

About Stu Schlackman's Publisher : Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors produce AND publish their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

