RH-ISAC Announces Zscaler as Title Sponsor for Cyber Intelligence Summit
Zscaler joins leaders from retail and hospitality at RH-ISAC’s annual conference to present on zero-trust architecture and AI.VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) announced that Zscaler will be the title sponsor of the RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit, which takes place in Denver, Colorado on April 9 – 11.
The RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit is an annual event tailored for strategic leaders and cybersecurity practitioners from retailers, hotels, restaurants, consumer product manufacturers, gaming properties, grocers, and other consumer-facing businesses. The Summit features an RH-ISAC member-driven agenda, including sessions delivered by prominent thought leaders from the world’s biggest brands.
During the conference, Sam Curry, CISO at Zscaler, will be joined by Stephen Harrison, Deputy CISO, SVP of Cyber Defense, MGM, to give a keynote presentation titled “Reducing Business Risk with Zero-Trust Architecture + AI.” In this session, Curry will provide insights into how zero trust architecture and AI help prevent ransomware and other attacks while gaining the agility of the cloud, and Harrison will discuss how he is transforming MGM for a secure, cloud-driven world.
For more information, or to register to attend the event, visit https://summit.rhisac.org/.
###
About RH-ISAC
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit rhisac.org.
About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform. For more information, visit zscaler.com
RH-ISAC Marketing
Retail & Hospitality ISAC
pr@rhisac.org