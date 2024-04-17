Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,568 in the last 365 days.

PFI InStore Opens New Logistics Center in Hazelwood, Missouri

interior of 300,000 SF Warehouse Logistics Center

interior of 300,000 SF Warehouse Logistics Center

Centrally located in St. Louis, MO, the 300,000-square-foot Logistics Center (LC) with 10,000 pallet locations will become their primary shipping center

These investments enable us to expand our competitive advantage in the retail industry by offering more products and solutions to our valued customers.”
— John Dolan, PFI InStore President & Chief Executive Officer
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PFI InStore has opened their new 300,000-square-foot Logistics Center (LC) with 10,000 pallet locations in Hazelwood.

The facility is right off the I-70 corridor, centrally located in the U.S. The LC will become PFI InStore's primary shipping center, freeing up space at the company's other four manufacturing locations.

The LC will also have light assembly for standard/custom products, storage, and fulfillment. The new LC is part of a comprehensive capital investment plan that also includes new corrugated label mounters and die-cutters to bolster its temporary display business. For their permanent wood, metal, and glass displays, the company is investing in the latest CNC technology for milling metal components and routing wood displays.

“We’ve relied on PFI Instore to help us create exceptional merchandising solutions in our brick-and-mortar stores across the country for over 20 years,” said Lucy Hernandez, V.P. Property & Procurement, EZCORP, “with the new LC, we recognize their significant investment in continuous improvement and efficiency.”

President & Chief Executive Officer John Dolan proudly stated, “These investments enable us to expand our competitive advantage in the retail industry by offering more products and solutions to our valued customers.”

In 2024, PFI InStore will consolidate all St. Louis-based engineers and designers into their Hazelwood Park 370 facility to create a Center of Engineering and Design Excellence (CEDE).

The CEDE will not only provide their designers and engineers a world-class collaborative workspace, but also help the company recruit and retain the best talent from around the globe.

About PFI InStore
PFI InStore provides a wide range of custom in-store merchandising materials to national retailers and CPG brands, and point-of-purchase creative design agencies. From concept design to manufacturing, they focus on supporting retailers showcasing and promoting products in all aspects of the store.

###

Brynn Tepper
PFI InStore
+1 314-890-1748
btepper@PFIInstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

PFI InStore Opens New Logistics Center in Hazelwood, Missouri

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more