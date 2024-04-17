PFI InStore Opens New Logistics Center in Hazelwood, Missouri
Centrally located in St. Louis, MO, the 300,000-square-foot Logistics Center (LC) with 10,000 pallet locations will become their primary shipping center
These investments enable us to expand our competitive advantage in the retail industry by offering more products and solutions to our valued customers.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PFI InStore has opened their new 300,000-square-foot Logistics Center (LC) with 10,000 pallet locations in Hazelwood.
— John Dolan, PFI InStore President & Chief Executive Officer
The facility is right off the I-70 corridor, centrally located in the U.S. The LC will become PFI InStore's primary shipping center, freeing up space at the company's other four manufacturing locations.
The LC will also have light assembly for standard/custom products, storage, and fulfillment. The new LC is part of a comprehensive capital investment plan that also includes new corrugated label mounters and die-cutters to bolster its temporary display business. For their permanent wood, metal, and glass displays, the company is investing in the latest CNC technology for milling metal components and routing wood displays.
“We’ve relied on PFI Instore to help us create exceptional merchandising solutions in our brick-and-mortar stores across the country for over 20 years,” said Lucy Hernandez, V.P. Property & Procurement, EZCORP, “with the new LC, we recognize their significant investment in continuous improvement and efficiency.”
President & Chief Executive Officer John Dolan proudly stated, “These investments enable us to expand our competitive advantage in the retail industry by offering more products and solutions to our valued customers.”
In 2024, PFI InStore will consolidate all St. Louis-based engineers and designers into their Hazelwood Park 370 facility to create a Center of Engineering and Design Excellence (CEDE).
The CEDE will not only provide their designers and engineers a world-class collaborative workspace, but also help the company recruit and retain the best talent from around the globe.
About PFI InStore
PFI InStore provides a wide range of custom in-store merchandising materials to national retailers and CPG brands, and point-of-purchase creative design agencies. From concept design to manufacturing, they focus on supporting retailers showcasing and promoting products in all aspects of the store.
