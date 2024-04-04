Global Water Center Receives Nearly $500K From The Coca-Cola Foundation to Help Decrease Worldwide Water Poverty

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water Center has received two grants worth a total of $499,439 from The Coca-Cola Foundation to support multiple initiatives that will utilize training, technology, and relationships to create sustainable, local solutions for water problems worldwide.



“The Coca-Cola Foundation’s generosity has significantly accelerated the Global Water Center’s ability, and that of our partners, to help more people have access to safe and reliable drinking water,” said Thomas Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Water Center. “This grant will allow the Global Water Center to more effectively share knowledge and resources with individuals, organizations, and governments that will strengthen their ability to deliver safe water where it is most needed.”

Initially, The Coca-Cola Foundation awarded the Global Water Center with a grant of $349,939 to provide solar-powered water systems (SPWS) training to government engineers and consultants from the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department in Karnataka, India. GWC’s training method involves equipping master trainers with the skills to train 300 to 500 engineers who will go on to train thousands of their colleagues in SPWS. This will support the government of Karnataka’s ability to achieve its goal of supplying safe water to all 60+ million people in the state.

Then The Coca-Cola Foundation gave the Global Water Center an additional $149,500 to support the delivery of online courses, create new capacity building material, and provide technical assistance. In 2024, the funding will expand the Global Water Center’s courses in three ways: 1) The delivery of each solar-powered water system course (SPWS 101 and 201) in English and French; 2) The translation of the two existing SPWS courses into Spanish, enabling these courses to reach new global audiences; and 3) The development and design of a SPWS operations and maintenance guide, which will equip operators with the ability to sustainably deliver safe and reliable water.

Additionally, the $149,500 grant will support technical assistance to The Coca-Cola Foundation’s implementing partners who are designing, installing, and operating rural water systems.

Through the partnership of The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Global Water Center will rapidly expand its courses and technical assistance to address water scarcity and energy challenges in regions where people have limited access to safe and reliable water. Ultimately, the funding will be used to help decrease water poverty worldwide.

About Global Water Center

Global Water Center believes everyone deserves access to safely managed water. We utilize training, technology, and relationships to create sustainable, local solutions for water problems worldwide. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, our safe water training courses have reached people in 81 countries. In addition to training, we also use technology to make water projects more effective and reliable. All of our efforts are rooted in collaboration with non-profits, governments, and other entities. Together, we are solving the global water crisis.

About The Coca-Cola Foundation

The Coca-Cola Foundation’s mission is to make a difference in communities around the world where The Coca-Cola Company operates and where our employees live and work. We support transformative ideas and institutions that address complex global challenges and that leave a measurable and lasting impact. Our giving is focused on sustainable access to safe water, climate resilience and disaster risk preparedness and response, circular economy, economic empowerment, and causes impacting our hometown community. Since its inception in 1984, The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded grants of over $1.5 billion in service of its mandate to strengthen communities across the world.

