Callnet Solution Drives Cloud-Based SaaS Applications, Endpoints and Hybrid Workloads in Collaboration with Dell Apex

Boasting over 20 years of experience, Callnet Solution’s collaboration with Dell Apex significantly reduces operational costs and enhances the efficiency of IT infrastructure teams.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, software as a service (SaaS) has emerged as an attractive and cost-effective option for companies continuously seeking innovative solutions to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

A prominent player in Malaysia's tech industry recognised for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, Callnet Solution Sdn. Bhd. has entered into a strategic partnership with Dell Technologies Malaysia in a move set to revolutionise cloud-based services in the region.

At the heart of Callnet Solution's success lies its unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Recognised as Gold Partners of Dell Technologies, the company stays abreast of the latest developments in the industry by investing in top-notch talent and resources, it has consistently been able to deliver superior solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's digital age.

A key pillar of Callnet Solution's success has been its ability to forge strategic partnerships with industry leaders who share its vision for driving innovation and delivering value to customers. In this vein, the collaboration with Malaysia Dell Apex Backup Services represents a significant step forward for both companies as they join forces to push the boundaries of what is possible in cloud-based solutions, safeguarding SaaS applications, endpoints, and hybrid workloads.

Fully SaaS-based solutions require no infrastructure management, eliminating the need to manage any additional infrastructure and providing robust security with data encryption both in transit and at rest. Callnet Solution provides comprehensive SaaS protection, securely backing up data across various applications, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce. Users enjoy robust ransomware protection that detects, responds and isolates backup data, allowing for faster recovery from attacks.

With its unparalleled commitment to customer service and a proven track record of excellence in the field, Callnet Solution has carved a niche as a trusted solution provider for businesses seeking to harness the power of technology to drive growth and efficiency through smart partnerships.

Dell Apex is renowned for its expertise in cloud computing and infrastructure and brings to the table a wealth of experience and resources that complement Callnet Solution's strengths. Together, the two companies are poised to revolutionise the way businesses approach IT infrastructure, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions that are scalable, reliable, and secure.

Central to this partnership is a suite of bespoke cloud solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Callnet Solution's diverse clientele. By leveraging Dell Apex's cutting-edge technology and expertise, Callnet Solution can deliver solutions that meet the present requirements of its clients and future-proof their operations against evolving challenges and opportunities.

The benefits of this collaboration are already being felt across industries as businesses embrace the advantages of cloud-based solutions to drive innovation, enhance agility, and reduce costs. From small startups to large enterprises, organisations of all sizes are turning to Callnet Solution and Dell Apex for their expertise in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.

The partnership between Callnet Solution and Dell Apex is poised to drive positive change on a broader scale. By harnessing the power of technology to drive sustainable growth and empower communities, the two companies are reshaping the future of business and contributing to the advancement of society as a whole.

A leading provider of innovative IT solutions, Callnet Solution Sdn. Bhd. has long been recognised for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Its collaboration with Malaysia Dell Apex Backup Services will play an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of technology and driving innovation across industries. With their combined expertise and shared commitment to excellence, these two companies are well-positioned to lead the charge towards a brighter, more connected future.

About the Company:

Established in 2016 by three IT veterans, each with over 20 years of experience, CallNet Solution Sdn Bhd delivers tailored IT services across the spectrum, from small businesses to large enterprises. In its role as a one-stop IT provider, CallNet Solution distinguishes itself through a personalised approach. The company has achieved 100% customer satisfaction with its diverse range of cutting-edge solutions catering to each client's unique needs. Fundamental to its success, the experienced team at CallNet Solution fosters lasting client relationships built on trust, delivering flexible and cost-efficient solutions.

