Cambridge LNG Welcomes Iain Case as Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge LNG, a leading player in the energy sector and a joint venture between Lekoil Nigeria Limited and Cambridge Growth Partners, is proud to announce the appointment of Iain Case as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Iain Case brings with him over two decades of invaluable experience in strategy formulation and corporate development within the energy and technology service sectors. Throughout his eminent career, Iain has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving global portfolio transformation strategies, resulting in substantial growth for numerous high-performing companies. His track record includes successfully securing over $14 billion in growth capital funding and acquisitions for various energy technology ventures.

Prior to joining Cambridge LNG, Iain held several senior executive positions at globally renowned energy companies, including Eni and Chevron. At Chevron, he served as a Vice President of Corporate Business Development, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction. After his tenure at Chevron, Iain served as the Director of Energy Corporate Finance at FTI Consulting Inc.

In his new role as Chief Commercial Officer at Cambridge LNG, Iain will spearhead the company's commercial and business development initiatives. He will be responsible for strategically expanding Cambridge LNG's presence in industrial gas and traditional energy markets, including mining, while also exploring opportunities in new specialty and clean energy markets and applications. Additionally, Iain will oversee the formulation of mid-term and long-term trading strategies, coordinating global origination activities to support these strategies, and managing associated financial exposures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Iain to the Cambridge LNG team," said Lekan Akinyanmi, Chairman at Cambridge LNG. "His extensive experience and proven track record in driving strategic growth initiatives make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Iain's expertise will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our mission of delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the energy industry."

Iain Case officially assumed his role as Chief Commercial Officer on April 1, 2024, and will be based at Cambridge LNG's headquarters in Houston, Texas.

About Cambridge LNG: Cambridge LNG was established to participate in the development of Nigeria’s world class natural gas reserves in furthering the Federal Government of Nigeria’s objectives to reduce gas flaring and the Nigeria’s carbon footprint and committed to delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Through strategic partnerships and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, Cambridge LNG is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and creating value for its stakeholders.

