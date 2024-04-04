We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy blend technology education and community engagement in Empowering America Tour
Nebula Academy logo
"The Empowering America Tour is an inspiring journey, across the United States aimed at highlighting the breadth of career opportunities within the technology industry" industry"”DALLAS, TX, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Connect The Dots 501 c 3 and Nebula Academy have embarked on a unique initiative that blends technology education and community engagement in their Empowering America Tour.
— Laurie Carey President and CEO Nebula Academy
"The Empowering America Tour is an inspiring journey in an RV, along with my loyal Labrador Echo, across the United States aimed at highlighting the breadth of career opportunities within the technology industry" states Laurie Carey, President and CEO of Nebula Academy.
As the brightly wrapped RV makes it's way into Dallas, it will be visiting a variety of educational institutions, community organizations and technology driven businesses bringing their mission to foster workforce development for young adults and adults through a suite of innovative programs.
The America Tour is sponsored by Apex Systems -a world class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experiences to deliver solutions that fill clients' visions. Together, along with We Connect The Dots, they have created a mission to demystify the plethora of career paths in technology, as well as equip participants with requisite skills to thrive in such roles.
Laurie Carey is the CEO of Nebula Academy, a professional development service provider, and also the Founder and Director of We Connect The Dots, a 501 c 3 org providing 21st-century workforce skills to students embracing STEAM careers. Nebula Academy is a certified NYS WBE and CTLE provider that offers innovative and customized learning solutions for the modern workforce. With over 40 years of experience in technology and business, Laurie is a trusted advisor to executives, educators, and nonprofits, helping them navigate the disruptions and opportunities created by technology.
As an executive coach and a certified neuro-leadership coach, Laurie combines neuroscience research and coaching principles to design and deliver engaging and effective programs that foster safe learning environments, enhance learning outcomes, and develop more productive individuals, leaders, and teams.
This tour symbolizes our collective commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce, empowered by technology education and meaningful community and business partnerships.
--
Laurie Carey
Nebula Academy
+1 631-468-7477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram