Some NH Court Operations Impacted by Snowstorm

Concord, NH – Despite today’s storm, nearly all courthouses in NH remain open, though hearings have been canceled at two courthouses, while two courthouses are experiencing a temporary loss of power. 

Currently, weather is impacting operations at the following locations:

 

Conway Circuit Court – Power restored, but no phone or internet

 

Goffstown Circuit Court – Closed due to power outage, hearings rescheduled

 

Belknap County Superior Court (Laconia) – Courthouse open, hearings canceled

 

Strafford County Superior Court (Dover) -- Closed as of 12:00 p.m.

 

Hillsborough South Superior Court (Nashua) – Courthouse open, hearings canceled

 

Other courts may experience intermittent power outages, but operations are proceeding as normal. Please check the Judicial Branch Inclement Weather Closures Page online for continuously updated information throughout the day.

 

